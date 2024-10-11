Trending topics:
NFL News: CeeDee Lamb sends clear message to Dak Prescott after heated exchange in Cowboys win against Steelers

CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott are in the middle of another controversy with the Dallas Cowboys.

CeeDee Lamb wide receiver of the Dallas Cowboys
By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott have helped the Dallas Cowboys to bounce back after a worrying 1-2 start. Now, the scenario is totally different thanks to consecutive wins over the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That last game at Acrisure Stadium had a lot of merit for the Cowboys considering they played without key players like Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Brandin Cooks.

However, in one of the biggest stories in the NFL, there was another heated exchange on the sideline between Prescott and Lamb. If America’s Team wants to be a Super Bowl contender, the chemistry between those two is crucial.

What happened between Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb?

During the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers, TV cameras caught CeeDee Lamb complaining to Dak Prescott after the quarterback threw an interception in the red zone.

It was the second recent game in which Lamb was seen unhappy with the way Prescott leads the offense. It already happened facing the Baltimore Ravens. That’s why, before a blockbuster matchup against the Lions, the wide receiver clarified everything and sent a special message to Dak.

“I don’t even think people know what I said. I said: ‘Jump balls, Four. Jump balls and I got you.’ He threw a back shoulder and then obviously I had the height advantage on the guy who got the pick. So I was like, throw it up. He understood it and the message got through, but, all that other stuff is kind of out the window to me. The media is going to do what the media does. People are going to have their own opinion. Again, Dak and I ain’t got no beef man. I’m not worried.”

