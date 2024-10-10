Trending topics:
NFL News: Dak Prescott sends warning to Detroit Lions before game against Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott made a bold prediction before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions.

Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have bounced back after a 1-2 start thanks to consecutive wins over the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, they face a huge challenge against the Detroit Lions.

Undoubtedly, this is the toughest stretch of the season for the Cowboys. The schedule is tremendous featuring games with Lions, 49ers, Falcons, Eagles, Texans and Commanders.

If America’s Team is truly a Super Bowl contender in the NFL, they’ll have to survive that calendar with big injuries for names like Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Brandin Cooks.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

Right now, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t considered by NFL experts as Super Bowl favorites. They’re not even the best team in their division as the Washington Commanders are having an impressive start with Jayden Daniels.

In a very interesting stat during the 2024 season, teams that play the Detroit Lions are winless the following week. This was Dak’s response to the challenge considering last year’s game had a very controversial ending between them.

“We’re going on a bye week next. So, we’re going to get this win and then go enjoy the bye. Then, we’ll figure it after that. There was a flag missed before that on our side that was called the wrong way. I expect them to come out with same personality of the same team that they’ve been. It’s a defense that we’re familiar with because we had played them in the last few seasons.”

