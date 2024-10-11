Argentina receive devastating news about a promising young star amid 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

As Argentina prepare to face Bolivia in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, the national team has been dealt a major blow concerning one of its rising stars.

Last Thursday, Argentina drew 1-1 against Venezuela in the first of two crucial World Cup qualifiers during this October’s international break. With the team now focused on Tuesday’s match against Bolivia, devastating news has emerged regarding young midfielder Valentin Carboni.

The attacking midfielder had been called up by coach Lionel Scaloni for these matches. However, during Wednesday’s training session in Miami, the 19-year-old suffered a blow that forced him to withdraw from the session. Following medical tests, it was confirmed that Carboni had sustained an awful injury: a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee.

This diagnosis means Valentin will need surgery and will face a recovery period of at least six months. As a result, he will miss Argentina’s November international break and most of the season with his club, Olympique Marseille.

The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate for Carboni, who had just joined Marseille on loan from Inter Milan following a standout season with Monza in Serie A. His strong performances had earned him a place in Argentina’s senior squad, where he was part of the team that won the 2024 Copa America.

Valentin Carboni of Argentina looks on during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Argentina and Peru at Hard Rock Stadium on June 29, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

A new challenge for Scaloni

Valentín Carboni was viewed by coach Lionel Scaloni as a key candidate to fill the void left by Angel Di Maria’s retirement from the national team. Carboni shares several traits with the veteran winger, particularly his ability to dribble and deliver pinpoint crosses with his left foot. He also offers versatility, being capable of playing on either flank.

Argentina’s options for Bolivia match

In addition to Carboni’s absence, Argentina are also dealing with injuries to Alejandro Garnacho, Nicolas Gonzalez, and Paulo Dybala, all of whom were ruled out due to physical issues. For Tuesday’s match against Bolivia, Lionel Scaloni will rely on three main forwards: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, and Julian Alvarez. Behind them, he has two young and relatively inexperienced options in Nicolas Paz and Facundo Buonanotte.