NBA News: Knicks' Jalen Brunson loses teammate until next year due to serious injury

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson has lost a teammate at power forward and will not play in the NBA until next year with a tough injury.

The new NBA season is just a few days away, and teams need to have their best players in top shape. In the case of the New York Knicks, they have completed the signing of Karl-Anthony Towns, but have received the bad news of losing a teammate of the star point guard Jalen Brunson.

It is not a good omen to know that a player will miss the chance to make his debut in the campaign that starts on October 22nd, especially if that player plays a fundamental role in the offensive part of the team among the pivots.

The backup player for Brunson’s Knicks who will miss the rest of the year is none other than Mitchell Robinson, according to NBA insider Sam Charania. The New York center continues to suffer from a serious ankle injury for which he underwent surgery during the offseason.

Robinson is expected to return in January 2025, so he has at least three more months on the sidelines. The Knicks are taking their time to monitor his recovery for the upcoming NBA season, as the former Western Kentucky Hilltoppers player underwent two ankle surgeries last year.

Mitchell Robinson, the injured center of the New York Knicks

Brunson’s harsh statements about not being part of Team USA at the Olympics

“The way I played last year, I thought I deserved it and I could have fit in. I‘ve played a lot of roles in my career; I could play another one. But obviously it just wasn’t in the cards at that time. And so you move on and you find ways to get better. You keep having goals, and that’s a goal of mine. I want to play next time (in the Olympics),” Brunson revealed about not being called up to Team USA.

When will the Knicks debut in the NBA in 2024-25?

Jalen Brunson’s Knicks are 2-0 in the NBA preseason after beating the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards. They will have a tough opening night when they take on the defending champion Boston Celtics on October 22 at TD Garden.