NBA Rumors: Potential Los Angeles Lakers trade could be a game-changer for Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for a highly competitive NBA season. While the team will lean heavily on LeBron James, head coach JJ Redick knows that maximizing Anthony Davis’s impact will be crucial for their success.

Last NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers had an underwhelming campaign, barely making the playoffs through the play-in tournament before being eliminated in five games by the Denver Nuggets. As the team looks to rebound under JJ Redick’s leadership and LeBron James’ talent, the focus is on improving the roster, and finding the right fit for Anthony Davis is key.

Reports suggest that the Lakers are exploring trade options to bolster their frontcourt, particularly by adding another center. This move could significantly boost the Lakers’ title chances and allow Davis to thrive in his preferred position at power forward.

For several seasons, Anthony Davis has often played as the team’s center, though he has repeatedly expressed a preference for playing power forward alongside another big man. Redick appears to be on board with this, recognizing the advantage of having Davis operate at the four spot while maintaining a strong presence at center.

“It’s definitely something we could use in our rotation,” the head coach said recently. “What I really like is having AD at the four and him being able to be in that switching group while still having some size at the five.”

Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick looks on from the bench during the second half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena on October 04, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

The Lakers’ trade priority?

During the offseason, rumors circulated that the Los Angeles Lakers were interested in acquiring Jonas Valančiūnas during free agency. However, the Lithuanian center signed a three-year deal with the Washington Wizards, seemingly closing that door. Despite this setback, there’s speculation that the Lakers could still pursue Valančiūnas in a trade, as they continue to seek a reliable big man to complement Davis.

Current options for Redick

Until the Lakers can finalize a deal, JJ Redick will need to rely on his current roster. In the preseason, he experimented with Jaxson Hayes at center, and the early results were promising. Hayes’s presence at the five allowed Davis to shift to power forward, where he was able to play more freely and showcase his full potential.

Christian Wood is another option for the Lakers at center, though he is still recovering from knee surgery and is not yet available to play. Meanwhile, the team is also waiting on the Fitness-to-Play Panel’s decision regarding Christian Koloko, who is dealing with a blood clot issue.