USMNT: Mauricio Pochettino talks about Christian Pulisic’s workload

The USMNT is set to kick off the Mauricio Pochettino era on Saturday against Panama. One of the main players he will look towards to lead his new plan is AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic, who is racking up the minutes.

Mauricio Pochettino is no fool; he knows one of the biggest keys to his success with the USMNT lies with AC Milan winger and star Christian Pulisic. The 26-year-old is having a career year with AC Milan, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 7 Serie A matches.

At AC Milan, Christian Pulisic has been able to break through a lot of walls, first and foremost the banter that he was not a big club player, showcasing his talent in key games. Last season, he put up career numbers and is on pace to break them this year. The other criticism he has faced is that he is injury-prone; however, he went all of last season without an injury, thanks to Stefano Pioli properly managing the American’s minutes.

This year, Christian Pulisic is front and center at AC Milan, without question being the club’s best player this season, and therefore carrying a lot of his team when Milan becomes stagnated. Mauricio Pochettino wants to make certain that, when it comes to the USMNT, his staff knows how to take care of the team’s best player.

Mauricio Pochettino on Christian Pulisic’s Minutes

In a report by Pro Soccer Wire, Mauricio Pochettino was clear about his thoughts on how to work with Christian Pulisic this window: “(Pulisic) is playing every single game, every single minute. That is also a thing that we are a little bit worried about.

Mauricio Pochettino speaks to the media during a press conference after being introduced as the head coach of the U.S. Soccer Men’s National Team at Hudson Yards on September 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

“Sometimes we need to protect [Pulisic]. We’ll see, because he arrived a little bit tired. [We need to] build a very good relationship with the club [AC Milan] and try to help. And when we really need him, he needs to be in form, happy, strong, and the quality is there, because he has enormous talent. He’s a fantastic player.”

Christian Pulisic has been red-hot for AC Milan, with key goals in the Champions League and a world-class finish against Inter Milan in the Milan derby. The American has gone from cult hero to major star for AC Milan, receiving some of the loudest praise from the San Siro crowd.