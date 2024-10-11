Trending topics:
USMNT

USMNT: Mauricio Pochettino talks about Christian Pulisic’s workload

The USMNT is set to kick off the Mauricio Pochettino era on Saturday against Panama. One of the main players he will look towards to lead his new plan is AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic, who is racking up the minutes.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States walks across the field in the second half against New Zealand during an international friendly match at TQL Stadium on September 10, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic #10 of the United States walks across the field in the second half against New Zealand during an international friendly match at TQL Stadium on September 10, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

Mauricio Pochettino is no fool; he knows one of the biggest keys to his success with the USMNT lies with AC Milan winger and star Christian Pulisic. The 26-year-old is having a career year with AC Milan, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 7 Serie A matches.

At AC Milan, Christian Pulisic has been able to break through a lot of walls, first and foremost the banter that he was not a big club player, showcasing his talent in key games. Last season, he put up career numbers and is on pace to break them this year. The other criticism he has faced is that he is injury-prone; however, he went all of last season without an injury, thanks to Stefano Pioli properly managing the American’s minutes.

This year, Christian Pulisic is front and center at AC Milan, without question being the club’s best player this season, and therefore carrying a lot of his team when Milan becomes stagnated. Mauricio Pochettino wants to make certain that, when it comes to the USMNT, his staff knows how to take care of the team’s best player.

Advertisement

Mauricio Pochettino on Christian Pulisic’s Minutes

In a report by Pro Soccer Wire, Mauricio Pochettino was clear about his thoughts on how to work with Christian Pulisic this window: “(Pulisic) is playing every single game, every single minute. That is also a thing that we are a little bit worried about.

Mauricio Pochettino speaks to the media during a press conference after being introduced as the head coach of the U.S. Soccer Men’s National Team at Hudson Yards on September 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino speaks to the media during a press conference after being introduced as the head coach of the U.S. Soccer Men’s National Team at Hudson Yards on September 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“Sometimes we need to protect [Pulisic]. We’ll see, because he arrived a little bit tired. [We need to] build a very good relationship with the club [AC Milan] and try to help. And when we really need him, he needs to be in form, happy, strong, and the quality is there, because he has enormous talent. He’s a fantastic player.”

AC Milan and USMNT star Christian Pulisic reportedly drawing Premier League interest

see also

AC Milan and USMNT star Christian Pulisic reportedly drawing Premier League interest

Christian Pulisic has been red-hot for AC Milan, with key goals in the Champions League and a world-class finish against Inter Milan in the Milan derby. The American has gone from cult hero to major star for AC Milan, receiving some of the loudest praise from the San Siro crowd.

Advertisement
kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Yankees' Jazz Chisholm blames Maikel Garcia for attempting to injure teammate in ALDS Game 4
MLB

MLB News: Yankees' Jazz Chisholm blames Maikel Garcia for attempting to injure teammate in ALDS Game 4

NBA News: Knicks star Jalen Brunson makes something clear about Team USA snub at Olympics
NBA

NBA News: Knicks star Jalen Brunson makes something clear about Team USA snub at Olympics

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James gets real about the dark side of NBA success and fame
Soccer

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James gets real about the dark side of NBA success and fame

NFL News: Justin Fields makes something clear to Steelers about quarterback controversy with Russell Wilson
NFL

NFL News: Justin Fields makes something clear to Steelers about quarterback controversy with Russell Wilson

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo