Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Dallas Cowboys about Dak Prescott

Ben Roethlisberger talked about Dak Prescott and his chances to win a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys.

Ben Roethlisberger former quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesBen Roethlisberger former quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Ben Roethlisberger won the Super Bowl twice with the Pittsburgh Steelers and, after his retirement, the legendary quarterback is still involved in the NFL thanks to his famous podcast Footbahlin.

Big Ben has been following closely the Steelers’ season which suddenly might be in jeopardy after two consecutive losses against the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys.

During that last game at Acrisure Stadium, Roethlisberger was really surprised by Dak Prescott and that clutch performance to steal a win on the road in the final seconds. It’s important to remember that came with a lot of injuries on offense and defense.

Advertisement

How many Super Bowl rings does Dak Prescott have?

Dak Prescott hasn’t won the Super Bowl during his career, but, according to Ben Roethlisberger, the quarterback’s performance against Pittsburgh could be a first step toward a championship run.

After a four-year, $240 million contract, Dak has no margin of error. However, Big Ben believes Prescott is on track considering he got a win leading a team without names such as Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Brandin Cooks.

Advertisement
NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa&#039;s career with Miami Dolphins

see also

NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's career with Miami Dolphins

“He had two huge drives when they needed it most. That’s why you’re paying a gut to win the game. All in all, I think for the linemen that were going down, there were guys stepping up for the Cowboys that I didn’t even know who they were. That’s what you want and that’s what you expect. That’s also what a good quarterback does. He elevates those guys that you don’t know much about to bring it on and be their best. I thought he did a good job at that.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Freddie Freeman leaves an update on his injury for the Dodgers fans ahead of Game 4
MLB

MLB News: Freddie Freeman leaves an update on his injury for the Dodgers fans ahead of Game 4

NFL News: Patriots' Drake Maye makes something clear about his debut as starting QB against the Texans
NFL

NFL News: Patriots' Drake Maye makes something clear about his debut as starting QB against the Texans

NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes may have found a new weapon for Chiefs after key injuries
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes may have found a new weapon for Chiefs after key injuries

NFL News: C.J. Stroud and Houston Texans lose star player with big injury
NFL

NFL News: C.J. Stroud and Houston Texans lose star player with big injury

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo