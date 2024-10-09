Ben Roethlisberger won the Super Bowl twice with the Pittsburgh Steelers and, after his retirement, the legendary quarterback is still involved in the NFL thanks to his famous podcast Footbahlin.

Big Ben has been following closely the Steelers’ season which suddenly might be in jeopardy after two consecutive losses against the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys.

During that last game at Acrisure Stadium, Roethlisberger was really surprised by Dak Prescott and that clutch performance to steal a win on the road in the final seconds. It’s important to remember that came with a lot of injuries on offense and defense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How many Super Bowl rings does Dak Prescott have?

Dak Prescott hasn’t won the Super Bowl during his career, but, according to Ben Roethlisberger, the quarterback’s performance against Pittsburgh could be a first step toward a championship run.

After a four-year, $240 million contract, Dak has no margin of error. However, Big Ben believes Prescott is on track considering he got a win leading a team without names such as Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Brandin Cooks.

Advertisement

see also NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's career with Miami Dolphins

“He had two huge drives when they needed it most. That’s why you’re paying a gut to win the game. All in all, I think for the linemen that were going down, there were guys stepping up for the Cowboys that I didn’t even know who they were. That’s what you want and that’s what you expect. That’s also what a good quarterback does. He elevates those guys that you don’t know much about to bring it on and be their best. I thought he did a good job at that.”