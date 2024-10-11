Justin Fields led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a promising 3-0 start, but, after two consecutive losses against the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys, the scenario is totally different.

Russell Wilson is ready to come back from a calf injury and, considering the offense isn’t clicking, head coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t publicly committed to name a permanent starting quarterback.

It’s important to remember that patience is running out for thousands of fans as the Steelers haven’t won the Super Bowl in more than 15 years. After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, this team is far way from being a contender in the NFL.

Who is the starting QB for the Steelers?

Mike Tomlin confirmed that Justin Fields will be the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, a bad performance could open the door for Russell Wilson who has been upgraded to No.2 in the depth chart.

So, with al the pressure on him, Fields talked about the uncertainty around him as Tomlin, once again, couldn’t name him QB1 for the rest of the season. This was has his answer when asked if it’s harder to focus with Wilson in the rearview mirror.

“Nah. Like I said, I’m blessed to be here. Whatever my role is on the team, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability and work hard. I just try to come in the every day with the same intentionality to work.”