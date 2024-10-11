NBA News: Knicks star Jalen Brunson makes something clear about Team USA snub at Olympics

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson recently spoke out about his omission from Team USA's roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While Team USA secured another gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, building the roster wasn’t without controversy, given the sheer number of NBA stars eligible for selection. One notable omission was New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, who recently opened up about being left off the team.

In an interview with GQ Sports, Brunson explained that he felt his performance last season warranted a spot on the Olympic roster.

“Yeah, for sure,” Brunson said. “The way I played last year, I thought I was deserving. I thought I could have fit in. I’ve played many roles throughout my career; I could play another.”

Despite the disappointment, Brunson is determined to move forward. “But obviously, it just wasn’t in the cards at that time. And so, you move on and you find ways to get better. You keep having goals, and that’s a goal of mine. I want to play next time,” he concluded, making it clear that he’s eyeing a spot on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic team.

Tyrese Haliburton #4 and Jalen Brunson #11 of the United States walk on the court during a break in the second half of a 2023 FIBA World Cup exhibition game against Puerto Rico. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The last time Brunson suited up for Team USA was during the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Asia, where the squad had a disappointing run, finishing in fourth place. Out of that roster, only Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) were selected for both the World Cup and the Olympic teams

Tom Brady’s bold prediction for Jalen Brunson’s Knicks

NFL legend Tom Brady joined Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart’s podcast, where he weighed in on the difficulty of winning a Super Bowl and compared it to making an NBA Finals appearance, offering a bold prediction that should excite Knicks fans.

“Winning the Super Bowl is a whole other thing. It’s probably like getting to the [NBA] Finals. It’s hard to get there, and then once you get there, you really gotta compete,” Brady said. “I have a feeling you’re gonna get there.”

For a Knicks team that’s long been searching for success, Brady’s prediction could serve as a powerful motivator. With Brunson leading the charge and the additions of Karl–Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, the Knicks might just have the pieces in place to turn Brady’s words into reality.

