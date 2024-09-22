Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub made some eye-opening comments about kicker Harrison Butker that could prove very important for Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are definitely not alone in their pursuit of the first three-peat in NFL history with the Kansas City Chiefs. One of their biggest weapons is kicker Harrison Butker, who has already delivered on special occasions.

But it looks like the quarterback and head coach could expect even more from their star kicker. According to Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub, Butker can score from almost 70 yards.

“In a vacuum, he could probably hit, I’d say, a 68-yarder, with a little bit of wind, he could probably bang. I’ve seen him do it 73 yards,” Toub said, as quoted by Chiefs Wire.

Needless to say, this could change things for the Chiefs. Toub works closely with Butker every week, so if he believes the kicker can score from such a long range, Reid should take note. It could allow the coach to opt for a field goal instead of punting in certain fourth-down situations, while Mahomes can also keep this in mind when driving the offense.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker looks on during a game.

Chiefs’ Dave Toub lets Reid, Mahomes know Butker can score unlikely field goals

“I have seen him do it,” Toub said, before addressing a long-range field-goal Butker almost attempted against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. At the end of the first half, the Chiefs could’ve taken a 68-yard field goal to see if Butker set a new NFL record.

In the end, the Chiefs decided to punt and Toub admitted Butker was a bit disappointed about it. The special teams coordinator, however, defended Reid’s decision while claiming Butker will get the chance to try a kick like this in the future.

“I was all in with it, but coach Reid was right. He was smart,” Toub said. “We looked at the situation: how much time was left on the clock — [and] if you miss it, they get that field position right there and they probably go down and at least kick a field goal. So he was smart, pulling us out and then going with the punt. … If we ran a little bit more time off the clock there [and it] was 10 seconds or so we [would] take a shot at it. We’re going to get that chance.”

What’s Harrison Butker’s longest field goal?

Butker’s career-long field goal is 62 yards, a personal record he set during the 2022 NFL regular season. The Chiefs star also set the record for the longest-scored field goal in a Super Bowl, connecting from 57 yards at Super Bowl LVIII.

What’s the longest field goal in NFL history?

Justin Tucker holds the record for the longest field goal in NFL history by connecting from 66 yards for the Baltimore Ravens against the Detroit Lions on September 26, 2021.