NFL News: Colts HC Shane Steichen makes harsh decision on Anthony Richardson

After deciding to sideline Anthony Richardson, the Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen made a bold call regarding his role for Week 9 in the NFL.

It felt like a tornado hit the Indianapolis Colts after their Week 8 NFL game against the Houston Texans. Colts head coach Shane Steichen’s decision to sideline Anthony Richardson has been a challenging one, as he shared with the media just hours ago.

The situation has left Colts fans concerned about potential internal issues within the team. Richardson struggled against the Texans, with the team completing less than 50% of its passes while he was on the field, though he did manage to throw two touchdown passes.

Despite the challenges, Steichen addressed the media on Wednesday after practice, confirming his decision to send Richardson to the bench for Week 9: “I’m not giving up on Anthony by any means. I’m really not. He’s a young player with a ton of talent, and he’ll use this time to continue developing and growing as a professional.”

Richardson’s replacement for Week 9

Fans on social media quickly began speculating about Richardson’s replacement. However, Steichen was clear about his decision: “I’ll start off by confirming that Joe will be our quarterback going forward. It was a tough decision, but one I felt is in the best interest of our football team. I believe Joe gives us the best chance to win right now.”

Anthony Richardson, quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts.

Steinchen added: “I think he just needs to keep developing and growing as a professional. Obviously, all the little things, the details, we go through that. He’s a young player. I think he’s the second youngest player in the league at his position, just keep developing.”

How long will be Richardson on the bench?

It’s not just that Steichen decided to bench Richardson; the Colts’ head coach also clarified how long Richardson might be sidelined: “Joe will be our guy going forward,” Steichen said. “I can’t predict when is he coming back. But I’m not losing faith in that. I can promise you.”

Steicehn talked about his decision: “Tough. Anytime you get that news is tough. To lose, to not be the starter anymore, it’s tough. But you know what. I think he’s going to handle it the right way going forward. Be a professional about it, grind, get ready, prepare like you are the starter, because, shoot, he’s still one play away.”

With these comments, Steichen is making his stance on Richardson clear. At just 22 years old, the young Colts player will need to regain his head coach’s trust if he hopes to return to the lineup in the coming weeks in the NFL.

