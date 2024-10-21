Anthony Richardson just returned from an injury and he's already facing huge criticism, as the quarterback was booed by fans of the Indianapolis Colts despite the win in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins.

There’s no doubt that the Colts secured a strong quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. At No. 4 overall, they selected Anthony Richardson, a standout from Florida and one of the top prospects of his class.

Unfortunately, injuries have limited his playing time this season. He suffered a hip injury earlier this year, but fortunately, he returned quickly to help his team during the 2024 NFL season.

Anthony Richardson addresses Colts fans’ boos in Week 7

The Colts seem to have found the franchise quarterback they’ve been searching for in Anthony Richardson, but injuries have also hindered his progress.

In his rookie season, Richardson sustained a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 5. This year, he missed two and a half games due to a hip injury suffered against the Steelers but managed to recover and return in Week 7.

During the game against the Dolphins at home, Richardson led his team to a 16-10 victory. However, his performance was underwhelming, as he didn’t score a touchdown and only completed 10 of 24 passes for 129 yards.

Despite the win, Colts fans booed their team’s offense due to its lack of productivity. Aware of the frustration, Richardson has now sent a strong message to the fans in response.

“I heard them booing, but I didn’t know who they were booing. . . . We know we gotta execute,” Richardson said, via TheAthletic.com. The second-year quarterback knows that he can perform better, even more when he’s playing at home.

What is Anthony Richardson’s contract with the Colts?

Anthony Richardson signed a four-year rookie contract with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023. The deal is worth approximately $34 million, fully guaranteed, and includes a signing bonus of around $21.72 million. The contract also comes with a fifth-year team option, which is standard for first-round picks.

As the Colts’ fourth overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, Richardson’s deal reflects his high draft status and potential as a franchise quarterback. The Colts can exercise the fifth-year option after his third season, extending his stay with the team through 2028.

