The Washington Commanders are under the spotlight for the 2022 NFL season. The team must succeed this year, but unfortunately their roster could be harmed due to RB Brian Robinson getting shot twice.

Bad news arrived at the beginning of this week in the Washington Commanders training camp. Unfortunately, Brian Robinson was shot twice during an attempted robbery or carjacking on Sunday. Now, his team has decided what they will do with him ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

On Sunday, August 18, Washington D.C. police department received an emergency call to the 1000 block of H street NE. They found Brian Robinson, the shooting victim, with two gunshot wounds in his lower extremities.

"We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C," the Washington Commanders said in a statement. "He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian's privacy at this time."

Washington Commanders to include Brian Robinson in the final 53-man roster

The Washington Commanders want to have all their pieces available for the 2022 NFL season and this includes Brian Robinson. Despite the running back getting shot, they have reportedly decided to get him in the final 53-man roster.

Coach Ron Rivera talked to Ben Standig of The Athletic about Robinson's situation and their decision to include him in the final roster. He said that this move could give him more time to recover.

By including him in the final 53-man roster, the Commanders could use hi by Week 4. The running back has given great impressions, but he is still seen as RB3 behind Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.