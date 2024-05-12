The Denver Broncos are ready to start a new era with rookie Bo Nix as their franchise quarterback. It’s a very risky decision by head coach Sean Payton trying to challenge Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

The bet on Nix is so big that the Broncos decided to release Russell Wilson, absorbing $85 million in dead money over the next two seasons. The veteran will try to revamp his career with Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, the Denver Broncos have to make every possible move to help Nix in his NFL development, but all of this comes with the significant limitation of the salary cap due to the failed Wilson trade.

To free up space, the Broncos already traded star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns and released Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons. A few days after the 2024 Draft, Denver have made another important announcement.

Sean Payton has a lot of problems with the Broncos due to the salary cap (Getty Images)

Denver Broncos release Phillip Dorsett

The Denver Broncos have officially released wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. The veteran signed with the team before the start of the 2023 season and played two games.

Dorsett was a great prospect in college football and was recruited by the Indianapolis Colts with the No.29 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. However, he didn’t live up to the expectations and, in 2017, Phillip was traded to the New England Patriots in exchange for quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

When did Phillip Dorsett win a Super Bowl?

In 2018, Dorsett was part of the New England Patriots when they conquered Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams. He appeared in 16 games during that season.

After his stint with the Patriots ended in 2019, the wide receiver played for other teams like the Seattle Seahawks, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans. In 2023, he made it to the Raiders’ practice squad before being signed by the Broncos.