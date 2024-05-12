Kylian Mbappe promised a special night for PSG fans in his final game at Parcs des Princes and he delivered. The French star scored in the 8th minute of the Ligue 1 match against Toulouse. However, the overall ending wasn’t the expected one as the visitors stormed back to claim a surprising 3-1 victory.

A few days ago, Mbappe confirmed that he is leaving Paris Saint-Germain and all signs point out that Real Madrid will be his next chapter. “I’ve always said I would speak with you when the time comes. So, I wanted to announce you all that it’s my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to and in a few weeks.”

So far, in all competitions during the 2023-2024 season, Kylian Mbappe has recorded 44 goals and 10 assists in 47 games. Although this was his final game at home, Mbappe could still lift another trophy on May 25th during the French Cup final when PSG face Lyon.

The decision to move to Real Madrid has a clear objective of seeking greater prominence and bigger victories to aspire to trophies like the Champions League and, individually, the Ballon d’Or.