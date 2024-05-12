With D'Angelo Russell reportedly set to opt out of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, two teams could look to pry him away from Southern California.

Two teams want to steal D'Angelo Russell from the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made some big moves last NBA season. Their roster overhaul helped them reach the Western Conference Finals, where they lost to the Denver Nuggets.

Still, it made sense to double down on that core of players around LeBron James, which is why they brought most of them back, including D’Angelo Russell, who had an outstanding regular season.

Then, the Ohio State star fell from grace in the playoffs as per usual. With that in mind, the Lakers might not be too inclined to retain him, and he’s likely to become a free agent.

D’Angelo Russell Will Decline His Player Option

“D’Angelo Russell is expected to decline his $18.6M player option and become an unrestricted free agent this offseason,” tweeted Jake Weinbach of HoopsHabit. “The Laker guard will be in the market for a long-term, lucrative deal after averaging 18.0 points & 6.3 assists on 41.5% 3-point shooting this year.”

D’Angelo Russell

The Spurs And Magic Want Him

Even so, there should be more than enough teams interested in his services. According to a recent report, the Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs could make a run at him:

“Russell’s decision is not just about his individual career trajectory but also about the broader landscape of the NBA free agency market,” wrote Vishwesha Kumar of Fadeaway World. “With several teams rumored to be interested in acquiring his services, including the Orlando Magic with ample cap space and the San Antonio Spurs who are in need of a solid point guard, Russell holds considerable leverage in negotiating his next contract.”

Russell has been a good regular-season player for most of his career, and both the Spurs and Magic have a glaring need for a lead guard. He’s not an All-Star-caliber player and might never be; still, the Lakers will have to make a decision about whether they’ll make a push to keep him or not.