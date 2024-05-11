Lionel Messi was victim of a tremendous foul in Inter Miami vs CF Montreal. At least for a few seconds, thousands of fans thought the worst nightmare was possible.

Lionel Messi is currently the best player in MLS helping Inter Miami to retain the top spot in the Eastern Conference. After winning the 2023 Leagues Cup, he is on a mission to give The Herons their second title in franchise history.

Although there was a bitter episode with the recent elimination in the Concacaf Champions Cup, Messi revamped the team with four consecutive wins over Sporting Kansas City, Nashville SC, New England Revolution and New York RB.

Now, during a match on the road against CF Montreal, Lionel Messi suffered a brutal foul and, due to MLS rules, the star had to leave the pitch for at least two minutes. That prevented him from taking the free kick just outside the box.

However, the main concern was his knee as, at least for a moment, it seemed that a serious injury was possible because Messi struggled to get up. In the end, the player was able to stand up after receiving medical attention.

Video: Inter Miami score amazing goal with Lionel Messi off the pitch

Surprisingly, without Leo on the field, it all turned great for Inter Miami as Matias Rojas scored one of the best goals of the week. Inter Miami were 2-0 down in Canada, but stormed back for 2-2 at halftime.