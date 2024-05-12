Barcelona will go head-to-head with Real Sociedad on Matchday 35 of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. This preview provides a comprehensive analysis of the forthcoming match, including venue details, and a variety of television and live streaming options available in your country.
La Liga has already been decided in favor of Real Madrid, who clinched the title several Matchdays before the season’s conclusion. Consequently, only a few teams remain with attainable goals, and Real Sociedad are among them, aiming for qualification into the Europa League.
Currently, they hold a comfortable position, but a defeat could complicate matters. As for Barcelona, they aim to secure the highest possible finish. With Girona’s draw against Alaves, the “Cules” have an opportunity to claim the second spot with a victory.
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (May 14)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 14)
Canada: 3:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
India: 9:30 AM (May 14)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 14)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 14)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: directvsports.com, DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Canada: TSN3 TSN+
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: LaLigaTV Premier Sports, ROI 1 Premier Sports Player
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV 2, M+ LALIGA TV
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: LaLigaTV Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player
USA: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes