Barcelona will face off against Real Sociedad for the Matchday 35 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your country.

Barcelona will go head-to-head with Real Sociedad on Matchday 35 of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. This preview provides a comprehensive analysis of the forthcoming match, including venue details, and a variety of television and live streaming options available in your country.

La Liga has already been decided in favor of Real Madrid, who clinched the title several Matchdays before the season’s conclusion. Consequently, only a few teams remain with attainable goals, and Real Sociedad are among them, aiming for qualification into the Europa League.

Currently, they hold a comfortable position, but a defeat could complicate matters. As for Barcelona, they aim to secure the highest possible finish. With Girona’s draw against Alaves, the “Cules” have an opportunity to claim the second spot with a victory.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (May 14)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 14)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (May 14)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 14)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 14)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad – IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: directvsports.com, DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Canada: TSN3 TSN+

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV Premier Sports, ROI 1 Premier Sports Player

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV 2, M+ LALIGA TV

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player

USA: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes