Aston Villa face off against Liverpool for the Matchday 37 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Aston Villa take on Liverpool in Matchday 37 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Get ready for an in-depth preview of this eagerly awaited showdown. Discover the multitude of ways to catch every moment, whether it’s through televised broadcasts or convenient live streaming services available in your country.

[Watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The end is drawing near, and the Premier League is as intense as ever. The champions have yet to be crowned, with everything hanging on the final Matchday, making those last games incredibly enticing. Additionally, there are teams with other objectives to achieve.

Aston Villa are one such team, on the brink of a historic opportunity to return to the UEFA Champions League. Securing three points would virtually guarantee their place in the international competition. Meanwhile, Liverpool will aim to conclude the tournament on a high note, striving for the best possible finish.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (May 14)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 14)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (May 14)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 14)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 14)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

John McGinn of Aston Villa – IMAGO / PA Images

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports 2 Asia, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports 3 Asia

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

India: Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports 2 Asia, Star Sports 3 Asia, JioTV, Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Sports Live, UNIVERSO