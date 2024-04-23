Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones showed plenty of confidence on Dak Prescott amid plenty of rumors about the quarterback's future ahead of his contract year.

The 2024 NFL season could be crucial for the future of the Dallas Cowboys, with Dak Prescott entering the final season of his four-year, $160 million deal. In the meantime, team owner Jerry Jones insists he’s happy with the star quarterback.

“We want Dak Prescott. That’s that. The improvement demonstrated (last season) that there’s more. We want Dak. We think there is room for growth,” Jones told reporters on Tuesday. “Dak, quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, I wouldn’t even blink on that.”

Things haven’t gone exactly according to plan for Prescott and the Cowboys, as they have yet to at least come close to challenging for a long-awaited Super Bowl title. Last year looked promising, but they suffered a blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round.

One of the biggest talking points since that game was whether the team would part with the 30-year-old or not. The months have passed and there has been no progress whatsoever to agree on an extension.

Jones explains why Cowboys haven’t signed Prescott to an extension yet

The quarterback recently admitted real negotiations have yet to begin between them, raising concern as the Draft draws nearer. Jones, however, reminded everyone the team has to work on other important extensions as well.

“We’d like to see more leaves fall. We’d like to see more action. It’s called option quarterback. I’ve spent my life (playing) option quarterback. I want to see some more cards played,” the Cowboys’ owner said.

Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is set to play the 2024 season on his fifth-year option, one that the Cowboys can trigger for Micah Parsons in 2025, as the pass rusher is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, Prescott has only played for the Cowboys so far. Jones said Dak enjoyed a strong supporting cast since then, but warned that due to salary cap reasons the team will “have to diminish that. That’s a fact.”

“I respect how Dak handles his business. Period. As much as any person I’ve been around… ‘Talks’ are not a barometer to how close you are to a deal, at all,” Jones added.