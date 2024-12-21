Where to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Baltimore Ravens will face off against Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 15 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

As the regular season winds down, teams are solidifying their standings, giving fans a clearer picture of the playoff landscape. The Pittsburgh Steelers are poised for a postseason spot and are aiming to clinch the division title.

However, the Baltimore Ravens, sitting at 9-5, remain just one game behind the Steelers‘ 10-4 record. A Ravens victory would not only tighten the race for the division crown but also bolster their playoff aspirations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers match be played?

Baltimore Ravens take on Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Saturday, December 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 PM (ET).

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

see also NFL News: Steelers set to get key weapon back for Russell Wilson in the Super Bowl race this Christmas

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Fans can also catch the game on FOX.