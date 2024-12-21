Boxing has long been a lucrative sport, attracting millions of fans and generating enormous revenue from pay-per-view events, sponsorships and endorsements. Over the years, elite boxers have amassed staggering fortunes, cementing their legacy in and outside the ring. This article ranks the top 25 highest-paid boxers of all time, considering their career earnings, endorsement deals and additional revenue streams.

This piece draws multiple reliable sources to provide accurate and updated information about earnings and career details of the boxers. The information is current as of December 2024. Sources include:

Forbes: Annual earnings reports and top-earning athlete lists.

TalkSport: Insights into boxer contracts and sponsorship deals.

The Sun: Detailed career earnings for UK-based boxers.

ESPN: Fight purses and historical data.

BoxRec: Verified fight records and statistics

Advertisement

Advertisement

Top 25 Highest-Paid Boxers

Rank Boxer Name Total Earnings Notable Fights Endorsements Active Years 1 Floyd Mayweather $1.1 Billion+ vs. Pacquiao, vs. McGregor Hublot, Burger King 1996–2015 (Occasional) 2 Manny Pacquiao $700 Million+ vs. Mayweather, vs. Cotto Nike, McDonald’s 1995–2022 3 Mike Tyson $685 Million+ vs. Holyfield, vs. Lewis Monster Energy, Others 1985–2005 4 Canelo Alvarez $450 Million+ vs. GGG, vs. Caleb Plant Hennessy, Under Armour 2005–Present 5 Oscar De La Hoya $400 Million+ vs. Mayweather, vs. Pacquiao Adidas, EA Sports 1992–2008 6 Tyson Fury $300 Million+ vs. Wilder Trilogy ESPN, UK Sponsors 2008–Present 7 Lennox Lewis $265 Million+ vs. Tyson, vs. Klitschko HBO, British Airways 1989–2003 8 Anthony Joshua $250 Million+ vs. Ruiz Jr., vs. Klitschko Under Armour, Beats 2013–Present 9 Evander Holyfield $230 Million+ vs. Tyson Trilogy Real Deal Grill 1984–2011 10 Sugar Ray Leonard $200 Million+ vs. Hearns, vs. Duran Coca-Cola, Ford 1977–1997 11 Gennady Golovkin $180 Million+ vs. Alvarez Trilogy Nike, Jordan Brand 2006–Present 12 Vladimir Klitschko $175 Million+ vs. Joshua, vs. Fury Mercedes-Benz 1996–2017 13 Katie Taylor $20 Million+ vs. Amanda Serrano Sky Sports, Adidas 2016–Present 14 Claressa Shields $15 Million+ vs. Christina Hammer Everlast, Fight Hype 2016–Present 15 Ronda Rousey $12 Million+ MMA & Boxing Fights Reebok, Monster 2015–2016 16 Julio Cesar Chavez $100 Million+ Legendary Career Fights Tecate, Mexican Sponsors 1980–2005 17 Bernard Hopkins $95 Million+ vs. De La Hoya, vs. Trinidad HBO, Everlast 1988–2016 18 Shane Mosley $90 Million+ vs. De La Hoya, vs. Cotto No Fear, Dolce & Gabbana 1993–2016 19 Amir Khan $85 Million+ vs. Alvarez, UK Fights Reebok, Maximuscle 2005–2022 20 Andre Ward $80 Million+ vs. Kovalev Trilogy Everlast, Roc Nation 2004–2017 21 Deontay Wilder $75 Million+ vs. Fury Trilogy Everlast, State Farm 2008–Present 22 Joe Calzaghe $70 Million+ vs. Hopkins, vs. Kessler Welsh Brands, UK TV 1993–2008 23 Miguel Cotto $65 Million+ vs. Pacquiao, vs. Alvarez Gatorade, Cotto Promotions 2001–2017 24 Holly Holm $10 Million+ vs. Ronda Rousey Hi-Tech Pharma, Legacy 2002–Present 25 Laila Ali $8 Million+ vs. Jacqui Frazier-Lyde Subway, George Foreman 1999–2007

Note: Figures include purses, bonuses and estimated endorsement deals.

Advertisement

Top 10 highest-paid male boxer

1. Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr. celebrates his unanimous-decision victory over Robert Guerrero in their WBC welterweight title bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 4, 2013. (Source: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Earnings: $1.1 Billion+ (Source: Forbes)

Notable Fights: vs. Manny Pacquiao, vs. Conor McGregor (Source: TalkSport)

Endorsements: Hublot, Burger King (Source: The Sun)

Active Years: 1996–2015 (Occasional Exhibitions)

Advertisement

2. Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao poses for a portrait during a training session at the Elorde boxing Gym on May 19, 2017. (Source: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Earnings: $700 Million+ (Source: Forbes)

Notable Fights: vs. Floyd Mayweather, vs. Miguel Cotto (Source: ESPN)

Endorsements: Nike, McDonald’s (Source: TalkSport)

Active Years: 1995–2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson attends the weigh-in for LIVE on Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at the Toyota Music Factory on November 14, 2024. (Source: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Earnings: $685 Million+ (Source: Forbes)

Notable Fights: vs. Evander Holyfield, vs. Lennox Lewis (Source: ESPN)

Endorsements: Monster Energy, Various Brands (Source: The Sun)

Active Years: 1985–2005

Advertisement

4. Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez poses with his championship belts at the end of the press conference during the press tour for his fight against Gennady Golovkin on June 27, 2022. (Source: Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Earnings: $450 Million+ (Source: TalkSport)

Notable Fights: vs. Gennady Golovkin (Trilogy), vs. Caleb Plant (Source: BoxRec)

Endorsements: Hennessy, Under Armour (Source: Forbes)

Active Years: 2005–Present

Advertisement

5. Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya attends an open to the public media workout hosted by boxing legend “The Golden Boy” Oscar De La Hoya at XBOX Plaza on August 24, 2021. (Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Earnings: $400 Million+ (Source: ESPN)

Notable Fights: vs. Floyd Mayweather, vs. Manny Pacquiao (Source: BoxRec)

Endorsements: Adidas, EA Sports (Source: Forbes)

Active Years: 1992–2008

Advertisement

Advertisement

6. Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury looks as he is interviewed by DAZN on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024. (Source: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Earnings: $300 Million+ (Source: Forbes)

Notable Fights: vs. Deontay Wilder (Trilogy) (Source: TalkSport)

Endorsements: ESPN, UK Sponsors (Source: The Sun)

Active Years: 2008–Present

Advertisement

7. Lennox Lewis

Lennox Lewis attends as Haute Living celebrates the launch of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka at Le Bar Penelope on October 13, 2024. (Source: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Haute Living)

Advertisement

Earnings: $265 Million+ (Source: The Sun)

Notable Fights: vs. Mike Tyson, vs. Vitali Klitschko (Source: BoxRec)

Endorsements: HBO, British Airways (Source: TalkSport)

Active Years: 1989–2003

Advertisement

8. Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua looks on prior to the Heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin at The O2 Arena on April 01, 2023. (Source: James Chance/Getty Images)

Earnings: $250 Million+ (Source: Forbes)

Notable Fights: vs. Wladimir Klitschko, vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. (Source: ESPN)

Endorsements: Under Armour, Beats (Source: TalkSport)

Active Years: 2013–Present

Advertisement

Advertisement

9. Evander Holyfield

Evander Holyfield enters the ring prior to the fight against Vitor Belfort during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort on September 11, 2021. (Source: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Earnings: $230 Million+ (Source: Forbes)

Notable Fights: vs. Mike Tyson (Trilogy), vs. Riddick Bowe (Source: BoxRec)

Endorsements: Real Deal Grill, Various Brands (Source: The Sun)

Active Years: 1984–2011

Advertisement

10. Sugar Ray Leonard

Sugar Ray Leonard attends B. Riley & Co. And Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation’s 6th Annual “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night on May 13, 2015. (Source: Mark Davis/Getty Images for Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation)

Advertisement

Earnings: $200 Million+ (Source: The Sun)

Notable Fights: vs. Thomas Hearns, vs. Roberto Duran (Source: BoxRec)

Endorsements: Coca-Cola, Ford (Source: TalkSport)

Active Years: 1977–1997

Advertisement

SurveyWho is the greatest male boxer of all time? Who is the greatest male boxer of all time? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Top 10 highest-paid female boxers

1. Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor looks dejected following defeat to Chantelle Cameron during the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC and WBO World Super Lightweight Title in 2023. (Source: James Chance/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earnings: $20 Million+ (Source: Forbes)

Notable Fights: vs. Amanda Serrano (Source: ESPN)

Endorsements: Sky Sports, Adidas (Source: The Sun)

Active Years: 2016–Present

2. Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields looks on ahead of the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO World Middleweight Title fight between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall in 2022. (Source: James Chance/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Earnings: $15 Million+ (Source: TalkSport)

Notable Fights: vs. Christina Hammer (Source: BoxRec)

Endorsements: Everlast, Fight Hype (Source: Forbes)

Active Years: 2016–Present

Advertisement

3. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey faces off against Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their UFC women’s bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 30, 2016. (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Earnings: $12 Million+ (Source: ESPN)

Notable Fights: MMA crossover bouts, boxing debut (Source: TalkSport)

Endorsements: Reebok, Monster (Source: The Sun)

Active Years: 2015–2016

4. Holly Holm

Holly Holm attends the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 17, 2024. (Source: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earnings: $10 Million+ (Source: TalkSport)

Notable Fights: vs. Ronda Rousey (Source: BoxRec)

Endorsements: Hi-Tech Pharma, Legacy (Source: ESPN)

Active Years: 2002–Present

5. Laila Ali

Lalia Ali holding her belt after winning in 55 seconds during the WBC/WIBA Super Middleweight World Title bout between Lalia Ali and Gwendolyn O Neil in 2007. (Source: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Advertisement

Earnings: $8 Million+ (Source: Forbes)

Notable Fights: vs. Jacqui Frazier-Lyde (Source: BoxRec)

Endorsements: Subway, George Foreman (Source: TalkSport)

Active Years: 1999–2007

Advertisement

6. Amanda Serrano

Amanda Serrano celebrates with the WBO, WBC, IBF & IBO World Featherweight Championship belts after defeating Sarah Mahfoud in the WBO, WBC, IBF & IBO World Featherweight Championship fight. (Source: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Earnings: $7 Million+ (Source: The Sun)

Notable Fights: vs. Katie Taylor (Source: ESPN)

Endorsements: Sports Nutrition Brands (Source: Forbes)

Active Years: 2009–Present

7. Cecilia Brækhus

Cecilia Brækhus looks on during the Leigh Wood v Josh Warrington – Public Workouts at Sheffield City Hall on October 04, 2023. (Source: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earnings: $6 Million+ (Source: TalkSport)

Notable Fights: vs. Jessica McCaskill (Source: BoxRec)

Endorsements: Norwegian Sports Brands (Source: Forbes)

Active Years: 2007–Present

8. Christy Martin

Christy Martin raises her arms in victory after the fight against Kathy Collins at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Martin defeated Collins in the 10th round by decision. (Source: Al Bello /Allsport)

Advertisement

Earnings: $5 Million+ (Source: ESPN)

Notable Fights: vs. Deirdre Gogarty (Source: BoxRec)

Endorsements: Various Sporting Goods (Source: TalkSport)

Active Years: 1989–2012

Advertisement

9. Heather Hardy

Heather Hardy pcelebrates after defeating Paola Torres during their Featherweight bout at Barclays Center on April 21, 2018. (Source: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Earnings: $3 Million+ (Source: TalkSport)

Notable Fights: vs. Amanda Serrano (Source: BoxRec)

Endorsements: Brooklyn Fitness Brands (Source: The Sun)

Active Years: 2012–Present

10. Jessica McCaskill

Jessica McCaskill poses with members of her team and referee Celestino Ruiz after defeating Kandi Wyatt at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 04, 2021. (Source: Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earnings: $2 Million+ (Source: Forbes)

Notable Fights: vs. Cecilia Brækhus (Source: BoxRec)

Endorsements: Athletic Brands (Source: ESPN)

Active Years: 2015–Present

SurveyWho is the best female boxer of all time? Who is the best female boxer of all time? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE