The top 25 highest-paid boxers of all time: A comprehensive ranking

Discover the legends of the ring who turned punches into fortunes. From historical icons to modern stars like Floyd "Money" Mayweather and Ronda Rousey, explore the astonishing earnings of boxing's top 25.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. smiles in the ring during his fight against Juan Manuel Marquez &#8212; Katie Taylor celebrates victory after the WBA Lightweight World Championship contest.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. smiles in the ring during his fight against Juan Manuel Marquez &#8212; Katie Taylor celebrates victory after the WBA Lightweight World Championship contest.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Boxing has long been a lucrative sport, attracting millions of fans and generating enormous revenue from pay-per-view events, sponsorships and endorsements. Over the years, elite boxers have amassed staggering fortunes, cementing their legacy in and outside the ring. This article ranks the top 25 highest-paid boxers of all time, considering their career earnings, endorsement deals and additional revenue streams.

This piece draws multiple reliable sources to provide accurate and updated information about earnings and career details of the boxers. The information is current as of December 2024. Sources include:

  • Forbes: Annual earnings reports and top-earning athlete lists.
  • TalkSport: Insights into boxer contracts and sponsorship deals.
  • The Sun: Detailed career earnings for UK-based boxers.
  • ESPN: Fight purses and historical data.
  • BoxRec: Verified fight records and statistics
Top 25 Highest-Paid Boxers

RankBoxer NameTotal EarningsNotable FightsEndorsementsActive Years
1Floyd Mayweather$1.1 Billion+vs. Pacquiao, vs. McGregorHublot, Burger King1996–2015 (Occasional)
2Manny Pacquiao$700 Million+vs. Mayweather, vs. CottoNike, McDonald’s1995–2022
3Mike Tyson$685 Million+vs. Holyfield, vs. LewisMonster Energy, Others1985–2005
4Canelo Alvarez$450 Million+vs. GGG, vs. Caleb PlantHennessy, Under Armour2005–Present
5Oscar De La Hoya$400 Million+vs. Mayweather, vs. PacquiaoAdidas, EA Sports1992–2008
6Tyson Fury$300 Million+vs. Wilder TrilogyESPN, UK Sponsors2008–Present
7Lennox Lewis$265 Million+vs. Tyson, vs. KlitschkoHBO, British Airways1989–2003
8Anthony Joshua$250 Million+vs. Ruiz Jr., vs. KlitschkoUnder Armour, Beats2013–Present
9Evander Holyfield$230 Million+vs. Tyson TrilogyReal Deal Grill1984–2011
10Sugar Ray Leonard$200 Million+vs. Hearns, vs. DuranCoca-Cola, Ford1977–1997
11Gennady Golovkin$180 Million+vs. Alvarez TrilogyNike, Jordan Brand2006–Present
12Vladimir Klitschko$175 Million+vs. Joshua, vs. FuryMercedes-Benz1996–2017
13Katie Taylor$20 Million+vs. Amanda SerranoSky Sports, Adidas2016–Present
14Claressa Shields$15 Million+vs. Christina HammerEverlast, Fight Hype2016–Present
15Ronda Rousey$12 Million+MMA & Boxing FightsReebok, Monster2015–2016
16Julio Cesar Chavez$100 Million+Legendary Career FightsTecate, Mexican Sponsors1980–2005
17Bernard Hopkins$95 Million+vs. De La Hoya, vs. TrinidadHBO, Everlast1988–2016
18Shane Mosley$90 Million+vs. De La Hoya, vs. CottoNo Fear, Dolce & Gabbana1993–2016
19Amir Khan$85 Million+vs. Alvarez, UK FightsReebok, Maximuscle2005–2022
20Andre Ward$80 Million+vs. Kovalev TrilogyEverlast, Roc Nation2004–2017
21Deontay Wilder$75 Million+vs. Fury TrilogyEverlast, State Farm2008–Present
22Joe Calzaghe$70 Million+vs. Hopkins, vs. KesslerWelsh Brands, UK TV1993–2008
23Miguel Cotto$65 Million+vs. Pacquiao, vs. AlvarezGatorade, Cotto Promotions2001–2017
24Holly Holm$10 Million+vs. Ronda RouseyHi-Tech Pharma, Legacy2002–Present
25Laila Ali$8 Million+vs. Jacqui Frazier-LydeSubway, George Foreman1999–2007

Note: Figures include purses, bonuses and estimated endorsement deals.

Top 10 highest-paid male boxer

1. Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr. celebrates his unanimous-decision victory over Robert Guerrero in their WBC welterweight title bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 4, 2013. (Source: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. celebrates his unanimous-decision victory over Robert Guerrero in their WBC welterweight title bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 4, 2013. (Source: Al Bello/Getty Images)

  • Earnings: $1.1 Billion+ (Source: Forbes)
  • Notable Fights: vs. Manny Pacquiao, vs. Conor McGregor (Source: TalkSport)
  • Endorsements: Hublot, Burger King (Source: The Sun)
  • Active Years: 1996–2015 (Occasional Exhibitions)
2. Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao poses for a portrait during a training session at the Elorde boxing Gym on May 19, 2017. (Source: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Manny Pacquiao poses for a portrait during a training session at the Elorde boxing Gym on May 19, 2017. (Source: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

  • Earnings: $700 Million+ (Source: Forbes)
  • Notable Fights: vs. Floyd Mayweather, vs. Miguel Cotto (Source: ESPN)
  • Endorsements: Nike, McDonald’s (Source: TalkSport)
  • Active Years: 1995–2022
3. Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson attends the weigh-in for LIVE on Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at the Toyota Music Factory on November 14, 2024. (Source: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Mike Tyson attends the weigh-in for LIVE on Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at the Toyota Music Factory on November 14, 2024. (Source: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

  • Earnings: $685 Million+ (Source: Forbes)
  • Notable Fights: vs. Evander Holyfield, vs. Lennox Lewis (Source: ESPN)
  • Endorsements: Monster Energy, Various Brands (Source: The Sun)
  • Active Years: 1985–2005
4. Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez poses with his championship belts at the end of the press conference during the press tour for his fight against Gennady Golovkin on June 27, 2022. (Source: Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Canelo Alvarez poses with his championship belts at the end of the press conference during the press tour for his fight against Gennady Golovkin on June 27, 2022. (Source: Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

  • Earnings: $450 Million+ (Source: TalkSport)
  • Notable Fights: vs. Gennady Golovkin (Trilogy), vs. Caleb Plant (Source: BoxRec)
  • Endorsements: Hennessy, Under Armour (Source: Forbes)
  • Active Years: 2005–Present
5. Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya attends an open to the public media workout hosted by boxing legend “The Golden Boy” Oscar De La Hoya at XBOX Plaza on August 24, 2021. (Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Oscar De La Hoya attends an open to the public media workout hosted by boxing legend "The Golden Boy" Oscar De La Hoya at XBOX Plaza on August 24, 2021. (Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

  • Earnings: $400 Million+ (Source: ESPN)
  • Notable Fights: vs. Floyd Mayweather, vs. Manny Pacquiao (Source: BoxRec)
  • Endorsements: Adidas, EA Sports (Source: Forbes)
  • Active Years: 1992–2008
6. Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury looks as he is interviewed by DAZN on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024. (Source: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Tyson Fury looks as he is interviewed by DAZN on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024. (Source: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

  • Earnings: $300 Million+ (Source: Forbes)
  • Notable Fights: vs. Deontay Wilder (Trilogy) (Source: TalkSport)
  • Endorsements: ESPN, UK Sponsors (Source: The Sun)
  • Active Years: 2008–Present
7. Lennox Lewis

Lennox Lewis attends as Haute Living celebrates the launch of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka at Le Bar Penelope on October 13, 2024. (Source: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Haute Living)

Lennox Lewis attends as Haute Living celebrates the launch of Lennox Lewis's Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka at Le Bar Penelope on October 13, 2024. (Source: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Haute Living)

  • Earnings: $265 Million+ (Source: The Sun)
  • Notable Fights: vs. Mike Tyson, vs. Vitali Klitschko (Source: BoxRec)
  • Endorsements: HBO, British Airways (Source: TalkSport)
  • Active Years: 1989–2003
8. Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua looks on prior to the Heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin at The O2 Arena on April 01, 2023. (Source: James Chance/Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua looks on prior to the Heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin at The O2 Arena on April 01, 2023. (Source: James Chance/Getty Images)

  • Earnings: $250 Million+ (Source: Forbes)
  • Notable Fights: vs. Wladimir Klitschko, vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. (Source: ESPN)
  • Endorsements: Under Armour, Beats (Source: TalkSport)
  • Active Years: 2013–Present
9. Evander Holyfield

Evander Holyfield enters the ring prior to the fight against Vitor Belfort during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort on September 11, 2021. (Source: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Evander Holyfield enters the ring prior to the fight against Vitor Belfort during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort on September 11, 2021. (Source: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

  • Earnings: $230 Million+ (Source: Forbes)
  • Notable Fights: vs. Mike Tyson (Trilogy), vs. Riddick Bowe (Source: BoxRec)
  • Endorsements: Real Deal Grill, Various Brands (Source: The Sun)
  • Active Years: 1984–2011
10. Sugar Ray Leonard

Sugar Ray Leonard attends B. Riley &amp; Co. And Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation’s 6th Annual “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night on May 13, 2015. (Source: Mark Davis/Getty Images for Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation)

Sugar Ray Leonard attends B. Riley & Co. And Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation's 6th Annual "Big Fighters, Big Cause" Charity Boxing Night on May 13, 2015. (Source: Mark Davis/Getty Images for Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation)

  • Earnings: $200 Million+ (Source: The Sun)
  • Notable Fights: vs. Thomas Hearns, vs. Roberto Duran (Source: BoxRec)
  • Endorsements: Coca-Cola, Ford (Source: TalkSport)
  • Active Years: 1977–1997
Top 10 highest-paid female boxers

1. Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor looks dejected following defeat to Chantelle Cameron during the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC and WBO World Super Lightweight Title in 2023. (Source: James Chance/Getty Images)

Katie Taylor looks dejected following defeat to Chantelle Cameron during the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC and WBO World Super Lightweight Title in 2023. (Source: James Chance/Getty Images)

  • Earnings: $20 Million+ (Source: Forbes)
  • Notable Fights: vs. Amanda Serrano (Source: ESPN)
  • Endorsements: Sky Sports, Adidas (Source: The Sun)
  • Active Years: 2016–Present

2. Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields looks on ahead of the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO World Middleweight Title fight between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall in 2022. (Source: James Chance/Getty Images)

Claressa Shields looks on ahead of the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO World Middleweight Title fight between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall in 2022. (Source: James Chance/Getty Images)

  • Earnings: $15 Million+ (Source: TalkSport)
  • Notable Fights: vs. Christina Hammer (Source: BoxRec)
  • Endorsements: Everlast, Fight Hype (Source: Forbes)
  • Active Years: 2016–Present

3. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey faces off against Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their UFC women’s bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 30, 2016. (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ronda Rousey faces off against Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 30, 2016. (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

  • Earnings: $12 Million+ (Source: ESPN)
  • Notable Fights: MMA crossover bouts, boxing debut (Source: TalkSport)
  • Endorsements: Reebok, Monster (Source: The Sun)
  • Active Years: 2015–2016

4. Holly Holm

Holly Holm attends the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 17, 2024. (Source: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Holly Holm attends the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 17, 2024. (Source: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Fanatics)

  • Earnings: $10 Million+ (Source: TalkSport)
  • Notable Fights: vs. Ronda Rousey (Source: BoxRec)
  • Endorsements: Hi-Tech Pharma, Legacy (Source: ESPN)
  • Active Years: 2002–Present

5. Laila Ali

Lalia Ali holding her belt after winning in 55 seconds during the WBC/WIBA Super Middleweight World Title bout between Lalia Ali and Gwendolyn O Neil in 2007. (Source: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Lalia Ali holding her belt after winning in 55 seconds during the WBC/WIBA Super Middleweight World Title bout between Lalia Ali and Gwendolyn O Neil in 2007. (Source: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

  • Earnings: $8 Million+ (Source: Forbes)
  • Notable Fights: vs. Jacqui Frazier-Lyde (Source: BoxRec)
  • Endorsements: Subway, George Foreman (Source: TalkSport)
  • Active Years: 1999–2007

6. Amanda Serrano

Amanda Serrano celebrates with the WBO, WBC, IBF &amp; IBO World Featherweight Championship belts after defeating Sarah Mahfoud in the WBO, WBC, IBF &amp; IBO World Featherweight Championship fight. (Source: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Amanda Serrano celebrates with the WBO, WBC, IBF & IBO World Featherweight Championship belts after defeating Sarah Mahfoud in the WBO, WBC, IBF & IBO World Featherweight Championship fight. (Source: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

  • Earnings: $7 Million+ (Source: The Sun)
  • Notable Fights: vs. Katie Taylor (Source: ESPN)
  • Endorsements: Sports Nutrition Brands (Source: Forbes)
  • Active Years: 2009–Present

7. Cecilia Brækhus

Cecilia Brækhus looks on during the Leigh Wood v Josh Warrington – Public Workouts at Sheffield City Hall on October 04, 2023. (Source: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Cecilia Brækhus looks on during the Leigh Wood v Josh Warrington – Public Workouts at Sheffield City Hall on October 04, 2023. (Source: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

  • Earnings: $6 Million+ (Source: TalkSport)
  • Notable Fights: vs. Jessica McCaskill (Source: BoxRec)
  • Endorsements: Norwegian Sports Brands (Source: Forbes)
  • Active Years: 2007–Present

8. Christy Martin

Christy Martin raises her arms in victory after the fight against Kathy Collins at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Martin defeated Collins in the 10th round by decision. (Source: Al Bello /Allsport)

Christy Martin raises her arms in victory after the fight against Kathy Collins at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Martin defeated Collins in the 10th round by decision. (Source: Al Bello /Allsport)

  • Earnings: $5 Million+ (Source: ESPN)
  • Notable Fights: vs. Deirdre Gogarty (Source: BoxRec)
  • Endorsements: Various Sporting Goods (Source: TalkSport)
  • Active Years: 1989–2012

9. Heather Hardy

Heather Hardy pcelebrates after defeating Paola Torres during their Featherweight bout at Barclays Center on April 21, 2018. (Source: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Heather Hardy pcelebrates after defeating Paola Torres during their Featherweight bout at Barclays Center on April 21, 2018. (Source: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

  • Earnings: $3 Million+ (Source: TalkSport)
  • Notable Fights: vs. Amanda Serrano (Source: BoxRec)
  • Endorsements: Brooklyn Fitness Brands (Source: The Sun)
  • Active Years: 2012–Present

10. Jessica McCaskill

Jessica McCaskill poses with members of her team and referee Celestino Ruiz after defeating Kandi Wyatt at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 04, 2021. (Source: Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Jessica McCaskill poses with members of her team and referee Celestino Ruiz after defeating Kandi Wyatt at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 04, 2021. (Source: Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

  • Earnings: $2 Million+ (Source: Forbes)
  • Notable Fights: vs. Cecilia Brækhus (Source: BoxRec)
  • Endorsements: Athletic Brands (Source: ESPN)
  • Active Years: 2015–Present

