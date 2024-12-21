Trending topics:
Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Kansas City Chiefs will face Houston Texans in a Week 16 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the country can find here complete game information, including kickoff times and streaming options, to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the action.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

By Leonardo Herrera

[Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

With the regular season nearing its conclusion, several teams have locked in their playoff spots, including the Kansas City Chiefs. Led by Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are aiming to secure the league’s best record and set the stage for another championship run.

Standing in their way are the Houston Texans, who have also clinched a playoff berth and a division title. Both teams are eager to finish strong and gauge their readiness against top contenders in the postseason.

When will the Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans match be played?

Kansas City Chiefs take on Houston Texans in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Saturday, December 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Fans can also catch the game on NBC.

