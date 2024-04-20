Dak Prescott was blamed for another failure of the Dallas Cowboys after an unexpected loss in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers. With no Super Bowl to show for, owner Jerry Jones answered by not giving him a long awaited contract extension.

Furthermore, considering many salary cap issues, the Cowboys haven’t made big splashes in free agency and lost key players such as running back Tony Pollard and offensive tackle Tyron Smith.

Now, when the entire NFL is watching his situation unfold, Prescott sent a clear message to the Dallas Cowboys. If negotiations aren’t successful, he is absolutely ready to leave in 2025.

“I’m not going to say I fear being here or not. I don’t fear either situation, to be candid with you. I love this game and love to play and love to better myself as a player and my teammates around me. Right now it’s with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s where I want to be and that’s where I am and that’s the focus. And, after this season, we’ll see where we’re at and if the future holds that. And then, if not, we’ll go from there.”

Will Dak Prescott sign a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys?

Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract and, at the moment, Jerry Jones has no plans to extend the agreement. NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that position by Cowboys’ owner.

“The Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott have a mutual understanding of his contract situation, sources say, with no offers from Dallas despite him being in a contract year. Owner Jerry Jones said, ‘We are where we are, locked and loaded for this year.’ No indication a deal is coming.”

The team’s front office also stated a few days ago that stars like Prescott, Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb are the reason why there’s no money to spend in free agency. This was the message by executive vice president Stephen Jones.

“We spend max, max money year in and year out. All 32 can only spend the same amount of money over a five-year stretch. What comes with having a good roster, which we do, we’re also looking towards signing our own guys. It doesn’t mean it happens overnight. But when you’re wanting to sign players like Dak and Micah and CeeDee, then you have to hold money back if you want to have a realistic chance of signing those guys.”

Will Dak Prescott leave the Dallas Cowboys?

Dak Prescott is 30-years old looking for the biggest contract of his career. If the quarterback delivers a spectacular 2024 season, he will have all the leverage to make the Dallas Cowboys pay or get a massive deal elsewhere.

“I’m focused on here, right now where I am. That’s how I’ve always been. Anytime you have asked me, it’s always been about right now and getting better tomorrow. I’ve been in this situation before, so it’s ok. I’m fine in any situation at that point betting on myself or playing this year out. No, I’m not trying to be the highest paid player necessarily. We’ll wait until the negotiations begin and obviously want to put this team in the best situation.”