NFL News: HC Raheem Morris, Falcons' key player reacts with three-word message for Kirk Cousins

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins' historic performance in NFL Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drew praise from head coach Raheem Morris and a strong three-word message from a teammate.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins made history on Thursday Night Football as the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 36-30 in overtime in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season. The former Minnesota Vikings player’s record-setting performance was 42 pass completions on 58 attempts. The praise from coach Raheem Morris poured in, but one message from a key teammate for Cousins was especially noteworthy.

The Falcons quarterback turned in the best performance of his career and the best in Atlanta franchise history, throwing for 509 yards and four touchdown passes, the last to KhaDarel Hodge to cap an epic comeback against the Buccaneers. A feat like that deserves all the plaudits.

The key Atlanta Falcons player who reacted strongly with a three-word message to Kirk Cousins was Drake London. The wide receiver left Mercedes-Benz Stadium to the cry of “You like that!”, mentioning the iconic phrase often used by Cousins in celebration.

The video was posted on social networking site X (formerly Twitter) and quickly went viral among Falcons fans. London’s reaction is, in turn, the football world’s response to Atlanta’s surprising win. It is worth noting that the Bucs had taken the game 30-27 with one second remaining, but Younghoe Koo’s field goal forced overtime, where Cousins’ epic performance was completed.

Praise for Cousins also came from Falcons head coach Morris. “This game is about confidence. Kirk (Cousins) is getting better every week. He’s coming off a major injury and he’s playing better and better,” said the former Buccaneers head coach.

What injury Kirk Cousins had this season?

Last year, Kirk Cousins suffered a serious Achilles injury that ended his 2023 NFL season. While he fully recovered for the new campaign, alarm bells went off in the Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates when the quarterback played with hesitation and little movement. A performance like his Thursday Night Football showing against the Buccaneers erased any doubts about his physical condition.

Cousins breaks Matt Ryan’s record

On his stellar night that gave the Falcons their third win of the season, Cousins broke legend Matt Ryan’s record of 503 yards in the 2016 season with Atlanta. Ryan was on hand Thursday night to enjoy the team’s Ring of Honor induction ceremony, but one of his all-time marks was eclipsed by the 36-year-old quarterback’s outstanding performance.