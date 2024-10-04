Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: HC Raheem Morris, Falcons' key player reacts with three-word message for Kirk Cousins

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins' historic performance in NFL Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drew praise from head coach Raheem Morris and a strong three-word message from a teammate.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins
© (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins

By Ignacio Cairola

Quarterback Kirk Cousins made history on Thursday Night Football as the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 36-30 in overtime in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season. The former Minnesota Vikings player’s record-setting performance was 42 pass completions on 58 attempts. The praise from coach Raheem Morris poured in, but one message from a key teammate for Cousins was especially noteworthy.

The Falcons quarterback turned in the best performance of his career and the best in Atlanta franchise history, throwing for 509 yards and four touchdown passes, the last to KhaDarel Hodge to cap an epic comeback against the Buccaneers. A feat like that deserves all the plaudits.

The key Atlanta Falcons player who reacted strongly with a three-word message to Kirk Cousins was Drake London. The wide receiver left Mercedes-Benz Stadium to the cry of “You like that!”, mentioning the iconic phrase often used by Cousins in celebration.

Advertisement

The video was posted on social networking site X (formerly Twitter) and quickly went viral among Falcons fans. London’s reaction is, in turn, the football world’s response to Atlanta’s surprising win. It is worth noting that the Bucs had taken the game 30-27 with one second remaining, but Younghoe Koo’s field goal forced overtime, where Cousins’ epic performance was completed.

Advertisement

Praise for Cousins also came from Falcons head coach Morris. “This game is about confidence. Kirk (Cousins) is getting better every week. He’s coming off a major injury and he’s playing better and better,” said the former Buccaneers head coach.

NFL News: Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins makes major admission after loss to Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

see also

NFL News: Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins makes major admission after loss to Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

What injury Kirk Cousins had this season?

Last year, Kirk Cousins suffered a serious Achilles injury that ended his 2023 NFL season. While he fully recovered for the new campaign, alarm bells went off in the Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates when the quarterback played with hesitation and little movement. A performance like his Thursday Night Football showing against the Buccaneers erased any doubts about his physical condition.

Advertisement

Cousins breaks Matt Ryan’s record

On his stellar night that gave the Falcons their third win of the season, Cousins broke legend Matt Ryan’s record of 503 yards in the 2016 season with Atlanta. Ryan was on hand Thursday night to enjoy the team’s Ring of Honor induction ceremony, but one of his all-time marks was eclipsed by the 36-year-old quarterback’s outstanding performance.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Barcelona under Flick equals incredible record not achieved since Messi, Suarez, and Neymar era
Soccer

Barcelona under Flick equals incredible record not achieved since Messi, Suarez, and Neymar era

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends warning to Dallas Cowboys before blockbuster game against Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends warning to Dallas Cowboys before blockbuster game against Pittsburgh Steelers

NBA News: Warriors star Stephen Curry reveals the true reasons behind his contract renewal
NBA

NBA News: Warriors star Stephen Curry reveals the true reasons behind his contract renewal

NBA News: Lakers' Bronny James delivers powerful response to harsh criticism ahead of season start
NBA

NBA News: Lakers' Bronny James delivers powerful response to harsh criticism ahead of season start

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo