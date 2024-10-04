Davante Adams published a very surprising message on Instagram which has sparked big rumors about a possible trade.

Davante Adams is currently the most important name in the NFL after the Las Vegas Raiders admitted he is officially on the trading block. As a consequence, many suitors have emerged trying to make a big splash for a Super Bowl run.

According to many reports, the Jets and the Saints are leading the race to get the wide receiver. However, anything is possible with other teams looming such as the Kansas City Chiefs or even the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, when Adams has all the attention from fans and media, the player decided to hint which could be his next destination. One image published on Instagram started a frenzy.

What will be Davante Adams next team?

Davante Adams decided to post a very intriguing story in his official Instagram account. It’s an image of Edgar Allan Poe which immediately puts him on the radar for the Baltimore Ravens. That team got his name after Poe’s famous poem, The Raven.

Although all this is mere speculation, the timing is crucial for Adams to publish this on social media. The situation is really uncertain because Ian Rapoport had just informed that his preferred destination were the Jets.

“Raiders WR Davante Adams wants to play for the Jets, sources say. But the All-Pro is open to landing with other teams and he hasn’t demanded to be traded anywhere specific. Las Vegas will take the best deal.”

Where is Davante Adams getting traded to?

Now, the Baltimore Ravens could be in play to make a trade for Davante Adams. It would be a massive move to boost an offense led by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. As the Raiders already made clear to the wide receiver, the best trade package will get the call.

