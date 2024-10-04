Trending topics:
soccer

Former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp chooses the greatest player in soccer history

Legendary German coach Jurgen Klopp didn’t hesitate to choose who he believes is the greatest soccer player in history.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesJurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC

By Gianni Taina

Jurgen Klopp, one of the most influential coaches in European and global soccer over the past two decades, has led just three clubs during his career: Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool. Despite his relatively small list of clubs, Klopp has built a legacy defined by trophies and a unique style of play that has earned him a place among the world’s elite managers.

Now 57, after nine seasons at the helm of the Reds, Klopp has decided to take a break from coaching, rejecting multiple offers in recent months. For now, he’s confirmed he wants to relax and enjoy life away from the sidelines.

Throughout his 23-year coaching career, the Stuttgart-born tactician has worked with a host of world-class players, including Marco Reus, Robert Lewandowski, Mats Hummels, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, to name a few.

Advertisement

However, when it came time to pick the greatest player in soccer history, Klopp didn’t hesitate. His choice wasn’t a contemporary player but a legend of the game: Pele.

Pele celebrates goal of Brazil agains Italy in the 1970 World Cup final. IMAGO / BSR Agency

Pele celebrates goal of Brazil agains Italy in the 1970 World Cup final. IMAGO / BSR Agency

Advertisement

In a 2018 interview with Liverpool FCTV, Klopp revealed his admiration for “O Rei,” explaining that it was his father who instilled in him the belief that Pele was the best.

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane chooses the greatest soccer player in history

see also

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane chooses the greatest soccer player in history

“My father always told me that no matter what people say in the future, Pelé is the greatest (of all time). I met him when I was a commentator for the 2006 World Cup. I’m not the kind of person who gets nervous, but in that moment, I was sweating like crazy. The best in history? For me, it’s Pelé,” Klopp said.

Advertisement

Klopp’s recognition of Lionel Messi

While Klopp praised Pelé and named him as the best, he also had high praise for Lionel Messi, whom he called “the best player I’ve ever seen.” Due to his age, Klopp never got the chance to watch Pelé in his prime, but he’s faced Messi on several occasions and witnessed his brilliance firsthand.

After Messi won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina at the age of 35, Klopp was effusive in his admiration: “The way he plays soccer at his age… His performance could give us an idea of how long players can continue to compete at the highest level. It also serves as a reminder that we shouldn’t be too quick to close the book on a player’s career. It was a pleasure to watch him at the World Cup,” Klopp said.

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

World soccer stars choose Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as Champions League GOAT
Soccer

World soccer stars choose Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as Champions League GOAT

NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin gets cold warning from Isaac Seumalo, similar to Russell Wilson
NFL

NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin gets cold warning from Isaac Seumalo, similar to Russell Wilson

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks HC makes big prediction about Kyrie Irving’s upcoming season
NBA

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks HC makes big prediction about Kyrie Irving’s upcoming season

Paul Pogba to return to soccer at Juventus after suspension lifted
Soccer

Paul Pogba to return to soccer at Juventus after suspension lifted

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo