Former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp chooses the greatest player in soccer history

Legendary German coach Jurgen Klopp didn’t hesitate to choose who he believes is the greatest soccer player in history.

Jurgen Klopp, one of the most influential coaches in European and global soccer over the past two decades, has led just three clubs during his career: Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool. Despite his relatively small list of clubs, Klopp has built a legacy defined by trophies and a unique style of play that has earned him a place among the world’s elite managers.

Now 57, after nine seasons at the helm of the Reds, Klopp has decided to take a break from coaching, rejecting multiple offers in recent months. For now, he’s confirmed he wants to relax and enjoy life away from the sidelines.

Throughout his 23-year coaching career, the Stuttgart-born tactician has worked with a host of world-class players, including Marco Reus, Robert Lewandowski, Mats Hummels, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, to name a few.

However, when it came time to pick the greatest player in soccer history, Klopp didn’t hesitate. His choice wasn’t a contemporary player but a legend of the game: Pele.

Pele celebrates goal of Brazil agains Italy in the 1970 World Cup final. IMAGO / BSR Agency

In a 2018 interview with Liverpool FCTV, Klopp revealed his admiration for “O Rei,” explaining that it was his father who instilled in him the belief that Pele was the best.

“My father always told me that no matter what people say in the future, Pelé is the greatest (of all time). I met him when I was a commentator for the 2006 World Cup. I’m not the kind of person who gets nervous, but in that moment, I was sweating like crazy. The best in history? For me, it’s Pelé,” Klopp said.

Klopp’s recognition of Lionel Messi

While Klopp praised Pelé and named him as the best, he also had high praise for Lionel Messi, whom he called “the best player I’ve ever seen.” Due to his age, Klopp never got the chance to watch Pelé in his prime, but he’s faced Messi on several occasions and witnessed his brilliance firsthand.

After Messi won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina at the age of 35, Klopp was effusive in his admiration: “The way he plays soccer at his age… His performance could give us an idea of how long players can continue to compete at the highest level. It also serves as a reminder that we shouldn’t be too quick to close the book on a player’s career. It was a pleasure to watch him at the World Cup,” Klopp said.

