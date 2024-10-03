Jerry Jones got real about the Dallas Cowboys and their chances to make a big trade in the next days.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in almost three decades. That’s why, there’s no margin of error this season as the controversial owner spent a lot of money in two big contract extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

However, after four weeks, there’s a lot of uncertainty around the team with a 2-2 record. Those losses at home were crushing as they were absolutely dominated by the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens.

As a consequence, in order to improve the supporting cast and respond to injuries, the NFL trade deadline might be a crucial moment for Jones. Now, there’s an answer about possible big moves.

Will the Dallas Cowboys make a trade?

During a special appearance in 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones hinted that the Dallas Cowboys won’t make any big trade before the deadline (November 5). It’s a surprising stance considering they have a lot of injuries with player like Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Brandin Cooks.

Also, in the last few weeks, the running back position has been under huge scrutiny as Ezekiel Elliott, Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle haven’t delivered. Dalvin Cook is still an option from the practice squad.

“Well, you can (trade), but you usually don’t plan on trades now. One thing you do is that you plan in the offseason. You plan for this looking at your depth in each position. You don’t know which positions, but you know you’re going to have injuries. That’s the way you want to plan it and make it work.”

Could the Cowboys trade for Davante Adams?

Right now, Davante Adams is the biggest name available and the Dallas Cowboys immediately emerged as a possibility to play alongside Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

However, head coach Mike McCarthy already rejected that option and many reports have pointed out that Jerry Jones isn’t willing to spend a massive amount of money in a new contract for Adams. It’s difficult to envision the wide receiver playing in Dallas just for the rest of this year without a fresh deal.