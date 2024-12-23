Trending topics:
cbb

NCAAB News: Dan Hurley makes a bold statement about his championship-winning team

As much as Dan Hurley loves this version of the UConn Huskies, he knows it'll be hard to top what last year's team accomplished.

Connecticut Head Coach Dan Hurley celebrates after the UConns win the NCAA college basketball matchup between the Connecticut Huskies and the Villanova Wildcats at Well Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 20, 2024. UConn won defeated Villanova 66-65. Scott Serio Cal Media
© Scott Serio - Cal Sports MediaConnecticut Head Coach Dan Hurley celebrates after the UConns win the NCAA college basketball matchup between the Connecticut Huskies and the Villanova Wildcats at Well Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 20, 2024. UConn won defeated Villanova 66-65. Scott Serio Cal Media

By Ernesto Cova

Dan Hurley turned down a very lucrative offer to coach the Los Angeles Lakers. Instead of leaving college basketball for the NBA’s bright lights, he stood pat at UConn.

The Huskies have won the past two NCAA national championships, and with Hurley being in full control, it was hard to walk away from that kind of structure, even for the pros.

They’re now 10-3 for the season, and while some believe they’re not as strong in years past, coach Hurley does. Still, when asked about last year’s roster, the coach admitted that chemistry was unmatched.

Advertisement

Dan Hurley raves about 2024 Huskies

Last year’s team was just well put together personality-wise. We just complemented each other in every way. Played such a level of bullet-proof basketball. No weaknesses, Hurley told the Huskies’ video department.

St. Louis, Missouri, U.S – Rhode Island Rams head coach DAN HURLEY applauds his teams work on the court during a regular season conference game between the Saint Louis Billikens and the Rhode Island Rams where Rhode Island defeats Saint Louis by the score of 90-56, held at The Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO NCAA College League USA Basketball 2016 -RI beats SLU 90-5

St. Louis, Missouri, U.S – Rhode Island Rams head coach DAN HURLEY applauds his teams work on the court during a regular season conference game between the Saint Louis Billikens and the Rhode Island Rams where Rhode Island defeats Saint Louis by the score of 90-56, held at The Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO NCAA College League USA Basketball 2016 -RI beats SLU 90-5

Advertisement

Junior forward Alex Karaban has been with the team over the past two titles, so it was hard for him not to feel the same way as his coach regarding their championship squad:

“I think it was the best college team of all time and just to do what we did in the tournament and just how dominant we were,” he said. “We lost Cam, Tristen, Steph and Donovan. It was tough losing those guys, but we got a great team this year.”

Advertisement
25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

The Huskies went 37-3 last season, and while it might be almost impossible to match that record this season, they’ve proven that they cannot be slept on or overlooked.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

NFL News: Jets HC Jeff Ulbrich sends surprising order to Aaron Rodgers after loss vs Rams
NFL

NFL News: Jets HC Jeff Ulbrich sends surprising order to Aaron Rodgers after loss vs Rams

Draymond Green reveals his biggest leadership failure during his Warriors tenure
NBA

Draymond Green reveals his biggest leadership failure during his Warriors tenure

Buccaneers' Todd Bowles makes tough admission on losing control of playoff destiny
NFL

Buccaneers' Todd Bowles makes tough admission on losing control of playoff destiny

NCAAB News: Shaquille O'Neal's son Shaqir shows off epic Christmas present from his NBA star dad
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Shaquille O'Neal's son Shaqir shows off epic Christmas present from his NBA star dad

Better Collective Logo