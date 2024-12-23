NCAAB News: Dan Hurley makes a bold statement about his championship-winning team

Dan Hurley turned down a very lucrative offer to coach the Los Angeles Lakers. Instead of leaving college basketball for the NBA’s bright lights, he stood pat at UConn.

The Huskies have won the past two NCAA national championships, and with Hurley being in full control, it was hard to walk away from that kind of structure, even for the pros.

They’re now 10-3 for the season, and while some believe they’re not as strong in years past, coach Hurley does. Still, when asked about last year’s roster, the coach admitted that chemistry was unmatched.

Dan Hurley raves about 2024 Huskies

“Last year’s team was just well put together personality-wise. We just complemented each other in every way. Played such a level of bullet-proof basketball. No weaknesses,“ Hurley told the Huskies’ video department.

Junior forward Alex Karaban has been with the team over the past two titles, so it was hard for him not to feel the same way as his coach regarding their championship squad:

“I think it was the best college team of all time and just to do what we did in the tournament and just how dominant we were,” he said. “We lost Cam, Tristen, Steph and Donovan. It was tough losing those guys, but we got a great team this year.”

The Huskies went 37-3 last season, and while it might be almost impossible to match that record this season, they’ve proven that they cannot be slept on or overlooked.