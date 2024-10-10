Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys finally get back star player after big injury

The Dallas Cowboys could recover a key player just before their toughest stretch of the season.

Daron Bland cornerback of the Dallas Cowboys
© Ron Jenkins/Getty ImagesDaron Bland cornerback of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Dallas Cowboys survived a thriller against the Pittsburgh Steelers thanks to a game winning drive by Dak Prescott and also a remarkable performance from their depleted defense.

A few days ago, after the victory over the Giants, the Cowboys lost Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence and no one knew for sure how Mike Zimmer’s unit will respond. In the end, they stopped Justin Fields and that Steelers’ running game led by Najee Harris.

Now, in one of the toughest schedules in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys will face the Lions, 49ers, Falcons, Eagles Texans and Commanders. That might determine if they’re ready to be a Super Bowl contender.

Advertisement

Who got injured on the Dallas Cowboys?

Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Brandin Cooks and Marshawn Kneeland won’t play for the Dallas Cowboys against the Detroit Lions. However, a key piece is ready to come back.

The Cowboys finally designated DaRon Bland to return from injured reserve (left foot) and the cornerback has been a full participant in practices. The team’s front office might activate him to face the Lions, but, in case that doesn’t happen, Dallas have an upcoming bye week.

Advertisement

So, in massive news for Mike Zimmer and the defense, Bland is almost certain to be available for Week 8 in that blockbuster matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Bolivia vs Colombia live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Bolivia vs Colombia live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

NBA News: Former champion with LeBron James on Lakers makes bold decision to retire
NBA

NBA News: Former champion with LeBron James on Lakers makes bold decision to retire

Where to watch French Guiana vs Honduras live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League
Soccer

Where to watch French Guiana vs Honduras live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

NHL News: New York Rangers send huge message to league after destroying Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL

NHL News: New York Rangers send huge message to league after destroying Pittsburgh Penguins

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo