The Dallas Cowboys could recover a key player just before their toughest stretch of the season.

The Dallas Cowboys survived a thriller against the Pittsburgh Steelers thanks to a game winning drive by Dak Prescott and also a remarkable performance from their depleted defense.

A few days ago, after the victory over the Giants, the Cowboys lost Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence and no one knew for sure how Mike Zimmer’s unit will respond. In the end, they stopped Justin Fields and that Steelers’ running game led by Najee Harris.

Now, in one of the toughest schedules in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys will face the Lions, 49ers, Falcons, Eagles Texans and Commanders. That might determine if they’re ready to be a Super Bowl contender.

Who got injured on the Dallas Cowboys?

Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Brandin Cooks and Marshawn Kneeland won’t play for the Dallas Cowboys against the Detroit Lions. However, a key piece is ready to come back.

The Cowboys finally designated DaRon Bland to return from injured reserve (left foot) and the cornerback has been a full participant in practices. The team’s front office might activate him to face the Lions, but, in case that doesn’t happen, Dallas have an upcoming bye week.

So, in massive news for Mike Zimmer and the defense, Bland is almost certain to be available for Week 8 in that blockbuster matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.