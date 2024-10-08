NFL News: Jaguars HC Doug Pederson makes major admission on QB Lawrence after beating Colts

After securing their first win of the NFL season, head coach Doug Pederson made it clear regarding the current state of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The victory last weekend against the Indianapolis Colts marked a positive first step for the Jacksonville Jaguars in this NFL season. Trevor Lawrence showed solid performance in his appearance, and once the win was secured, head coach Doug Pederson spoke about his star player.

Given the consecutive losses for the Jaguars, it was only natural that Lawrence was pointed out as one of the main culprits for the team’s poor performances in the first four weeks. However, the coach consistently maintained his confidence in him.

“Honestly. I didn’t really see anything other than him working through some of the issues that we’ve had the first month of the season,” Pederson told reporters after achieving their first season win.

“Trevor’s a professional, and he’s our guy, and we continue to help him and support him and do everything we can for him. I think he just has to understand that we’re going to do that, right? And as a quarterback, you just go out and do your job.“ Pederson continued.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson talks to his team during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Trevor Lawrence and his connection with his teammates

After the resounding and much-needed victory of the Jaguars over Indianapolis, quarterback Trevor Lawrence felt relieved by the connection established with his offensive teammates, especially with rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Once the game concluded, Lawrence expressed his happiness with the synergy developed with some of his teammates during the matchup against the Colts: “Felt good to connect on some of those this week,” Lawrence told reporters after the win.

“…With Brian’s, we kind of put their zone defenders in a bind there. They chose wrong. We had Brian over the top. Something that we had a good plan for and took advantage of it.” Lawrence stated.

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

