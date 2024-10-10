Where to watch Ecuador vs Paraguay live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Ecuador face Paraguay for the Matchday 9 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in the USA.

Ecuador will face off against Paraguay in what will be the Matchday 9 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, and this is a must-watch game for USA fans. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the essential information you need to make sure you don’t miss a second of the action.

Paraguay‘s hopes of returning to the World Cup have been significantly boosted following a gritty goalless draw against Uruguay in Montevideo and a crucial victory over Brazil in Asuncion. With 9 points on the board and a strong run of form, the Paraguayan squad has reignited excitement among its supporters, as they look to carry this momentum forward in the qualification campaign.

However, the road ahead remains tough. Paraguay needs to continue racking up points to stay in the hunt, starting with a challenging away fixture against Ecuador. The Ecuadorians, sitting with 11 points, are formidable on home turf and will be equally determined to solidify their spot in the qualification race. Both teams know the stakes are high as they vie for a World Cup berth.

When will the Ecuador vs Paraguay match be played?

Ecuador take on Paraguay for the Matchday 9 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers this Thursday, October 10, with the match kicking off at 5:00 PM (ET).

Julio Enciso of Paraguay – IMAGO / Action Plus

Ecuador vs Paraguay: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Ecuador vs Paraguay in the USA

This Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers clash between Ecuador and Paraguay will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz.