NFL News: John Harbaugh's Ravens make a key signing to help star QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens secured the key addition of a familiar face to join head coach John Harbaugh's scheme and help quarterback Lamar Jackson in the 2024 NFL season.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh during the 2024 NFL season
© Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesBaltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh during the 2024 NFL season

By Ignacio Cairola

The Baltimore Ravens are at a pivotal moment, where they feel they can make the leap to a big target. With a 3-2 record and holding the lead in the AFC North, head coach John Harbaugh‘s team secured an addition that can help Lamar Jackson in the 2024 NFL season.

The situation to be solved is that they have given up more than 25 points in four of their five league games, a high rate considering how little the season has gone and the expectations for the immediate future of the Ravens, who want quality defensive tactics to ensure success and accompany the two-time MVP Jackson in the best way possible.

The Ravens’ key signing for the 2024 NFL season is none other than veteran assistant and defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who will join Harbaugh‘s coaching staff as a senior advisor. The information was posted by NFL insider Jeff Zrebiec on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“(Pees) is a Raven. He’s a guy who knows me as a person, knows the system, knows the culture here,” said Ravens’ defensive coordinator Zach Orr, who is spending his first year in the role. Pees, 75, was already part of the Baltimore franchise as defensive coordinator between 2012 and 2017, so his contribution will be sprinkled with differential experience.

Baltimore Ravens defensive situation

Despite their offensive prowess, the Ravens rank 26th in points allowed (25.2) and 31st in pass defense, allowing 280.2 yards per game. With Orr as defensive coordinator, the Baltimore franchise has surrendered the second-most points in franchise history through the first five weeks. It’s certainly a situation that warrants Pees’ return.

What’s next for Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens?

After a start with some question marks, Lamar Jackson’s Ravens will look for their fourth straight win when they take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Here are the next five games for Harbaugh’s team.

Advertisement
  • Week 6: Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Commanders
  • Week 7: Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Week 8: Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns
  • Week 9: Baltimore Ravens vs Denver Broncos
  • Week 10: Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals
