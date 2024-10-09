Trending topics:
NCAA FB

Longhorns lineman sends clear message to Manning, Ewers, and teammates ahead of Sooners matchup

Texas Longhorns quartrbacks Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers receive a clear message from lineman ahead of Red River Shootout with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Arch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns warming up before the game vs the Wyoming Cowboys at DKR-Memorial Stadium.
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireArch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns warming up before the game vs the Wyoming Cowboys at DKR-Memorial Stadium.

By Federico O'donnell

On October 12th the University of Texas and Oklahoma will clash on one of the biggest rivalries in sports. Ahead of the Red River Shootout, senior offensive lineman sent a clear message to quarterbacks Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers and rest of the Texas Longhorns.

Texas enters the game with a 5-0 record, ranked first in the nation. The winds have changed in Austin, and the Longhorns are now a juggernaut in college football. However, they can’t afford to get overconfident. On the other side, a tough Oklahoma Sooners squad will be standing ready, hungry to snatch both the Golden Hat and Texas’ hopes for an undefeated season.

Whenever Oklahoma and Texas meet, the records go out the window and anything can happen. It takes experience to learn that and senior offensive lineman Jake Majors knows all about it. On the eve of the 2024 Red River Rivalry, Majors sent a clear message to his ‘burnt orange’ teammates.

Advertisement

We’re going to preach composure all week,” Majors said, via Sports Illustrated. “When it comes to game time, you got to come back together and glued to what we’re trying to do there. We’re not a finished product by any means. But I’m very proud of the way we’ve progressed and learned from our mistakes so far. We take all those mistakes with a grain of salt, knowing that we can get better next week, and I’m very proud of our unit for continuing to grow.”

Arch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns in action vs the Colorado State Rams at DKR-Memorial Stadium. Texas defeats Colorado State 52-0

Arch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns in action vs the Colorado State Rams at DKR-Memorial Stadium. Texas defeats Colorado State 52-0

Advertisement

Recent history

The Red River Rivalry, Shootout or Showdown is played annually since 1929. The dislike between both schools is evident on either campus. This game means much more than a single win in their records.

NCAAF News: Longhorns&#039; Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning receive big warning from Oklahoma player

see also

NCAAF News: Longhorns' Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning receive big warning from Oklahoma player

The Longhorns have the upperhand and lead the all-time series with a 63-51-5 record. Since the turn of the century, however, Oklahoma has flipped the script, boasting a 17-8 record in one of the NCAA‘s biggest matchups. Last year, Oklahoma snapped Texas’ undefeated streak at the Cotton Bowl. This time around the Sooners hope there is more from where that came from.

Advertisement

The Longhorns’ last victory came in 2022, when they took home the Golden Hat in dominant fashion with a 49-0 win. As these two sides prepare to clash again, something’s got to give. Will Oklahoma’s recent dominance prevail, or will Texas confirm their return to glory with an emphatic triumph in this classic rivalry?

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes get clear message from Travis Kelce about Kareem Hunt, JuJu Smith-Schuster
NFL

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes get clear message from Travis Kelce about Kareem Hunt, JuJu Smith-Schuster

NFL News: Giants HC Brian Daboll makes something clear about WR Malik Nabers' injury status
NFL

NFL News: Giants HC Brian Daboll makes something clear about WR Malik Nabers' injury status

NHL News: Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk strongly called out after heated season opener vs Bruins
Sports

NHL News: Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk strongly called out after heated season opener vs Bruins

WNBA News: Sun's DeWanna Bonner makes major admission after loss against Lynx
Sports

WNBA News: Sun's DeWanna Bonner makes major admission after loss against Lynx

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo