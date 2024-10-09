NBA News: Mavericks' Luka Doncic, Klay Thompson teammate out for season start due to injury

Ahead of the new NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks, featuring Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson, will be without a key teammate due to injury.

The Dallas Mavericks are not only looking to return to the spotlight in the NBA, but they also aim to capture the championship that slipped away from them in last year’s Finals against the Boston Celtics. However, ahead of the season opener, Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson will be without a key player for at least the next three months.

While the preseason games are underway, the team led by Jason Kidd will be down a player for at least the first part of the season, as he will need to undergo wrist surgery.

The player is none other than guard Dante Exum, who will be sidelined for several games. This was confirmed by NBA insider Shams Charania via his X account: “Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum is expected to miss three months after undergoing right wrist surgery, sources tell ESPN. Extended early loss to Mavericks backcourt.”

With this news confirmed, the Mavs will miss a key player in the backcourt for at least the early part of the season. However, Kidd still has crucial pieces in a roster that, in addition to Doncic and Thompson, features the talented Kyrie Irving.

Dante Exum #0 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after making a buzzer beater 3-pt basket to tie the game in the fourth quarter and force overtime against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center on April 07, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Dallas Mavericks Pre Season

On the eve of a new NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks kicked off their preparation with a 121-116 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The next matchup for Kidd’s squad will be on October 10 against the Utah Jazz.

Next week, Doncic and his teammates have two tough matchups ahead, perfect for this kind of preparation: the first will be against the Los Angeles Clippers on October 14, followed by their final preseason game on October 17 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The official debut for the Dallas Mavericks will be on October 24 at their home arena, where they’ll face none other than the San Antonio Spurs in what promises to be an exciting matchup between the two teams.