There is no NFL owner as controversial as Jerry Jones. Now, the president and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys has left the door open to the possibility of the club signing a Hall of Famer to face the Detroit Lions in Week 6.

The 2024 season has been far from remarkable for the Cowboys. The Lone Star club currently sits 2nd in the NFC East, with a 3-2 record that has certainly disappointed their fans.

Following these underwhelming performances, Jerry Jones is considering making changes to the roster. The owner recently hinted that the club may bring a Hall of Famer out of retirement for the upcoming matchup against the Lions.

Jerry Jones hints at possible Hall of Famer comeback

Dallas hasn’t had the 2024 season they were hoping for. Despite a roster packed with stars, the team hasn’t found consistent success, holding a 3-2 record that falls short of expectations.

Before the season began, Jerry Jones faced heavy criticism for not adding new talent. However, it seems the owner, president, and general manager of the Cowboys is now considering enhancing the roster with a familiar face in Dallas.

During a press conference at the Grand Prix of Arlington, Jones hinted that the Cowboys might bring back DeMarcus Ware for Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, a very tough match for the NFC West squad.

“I’ll tell you what, DeMarcus, we need you out there this weekend,” Jones said to Ware, who was present at the event. While the comment seemed light-hearted, Jones also mentioned he could use Ware for three or four snaps, given the injuries plaguing the Cowboys’ defense.

SAN DIEGO, CA – SEPTEMBER 29: Defensive end DeMarcus Ware #94 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to the start of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on September 29, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Ware, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023, won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos. Though his success with Dallas wasn’t as high, he remains a living legend for the NFC East team.

Could the Cowboys sign DeMarcus Ware for one game?

Technically, the Cowboys could sign DeMarcus Ware for one game, as he is currently considered as a free agent. However, it seems unlikely, as the 42-year-old linebacker hasn’t played since 2016.

In 2017, Ware signed a one-day contract with the Cowboys to retire with the team. While he could do the same this week to face the Lions, it’s unclear if Jones was serious or merely joking with the Hall of Famer.

