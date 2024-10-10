Bill Belichick sent a clear warning to the Raiders about what they're asking for Davante Adams in a possible trade.

Bill Belichick is having an extraordinary start in his career as an NFL analyst. After winning the Super Bowl six times with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, the legendary head coach is an authorized voice to dissect many subjects. For example, the situation between Davante Adams and the Raiders.

The star wide receiver is officially on the trading block. Although some teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys are out of the race, there are many suitors trying to find the right price to pay.

Adams is one of the best players in the league, but, that second round pick the Raiders are asking for might be too much. It’s going to be a very interesting story to follow before the trade deadline in November 5.

What will be Davante Adams’ next team?

Right now, the Jets, Bills, Saints and Ravens are the four teams with chances to land Davante Adams. However, according to Bill Belichick, it’s never going to happen for a second round pick. Huge message for the Raiders.

“He is not going to be traded for a second round pick, which is supposedly what they’re asking for. I don’t see how anybody is going to give the Raiders a second round pick for him. You have to feel like Adams is going to take you to the promised land because he also has a big salary.”

Will the Raiders trade Davante Adams?

Bill Belichick also emphasized that the Las Vegas Raiders waited too long to make a trade. If the team’s front office already knew the wide receiver wasn’t happy, the ideal window to let him go was before the season. Now, the former head coach doesn’t know if time will be enough to strike a fair deal.

“It’s a tough situation. That’s why, if you see that storm coming and it’s brewing, it’s a lot better to do it earlier rather than later. The Raiders are in tough situation. They really are, but they kind of put themselves into it. This wasn’t a big secret. This storm has been brewing for a while. The longer you put it off, the harder it is to get anything done.”

