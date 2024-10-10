Venezuela vs Argentina: Where and how to watch live Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina will visit Venezuela for the Matchday 9 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Venezuela and Argentina will face each other in a Matchday 9 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the essential information you need to make sure you don’t miss a second of the action. Fin how to watch this interesting game in your country.

[Watch Venezuela vs Argentina live in the USA on Fanatiz]

Argentina will aim to bounce back in the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers following a tough loss to Colombia. With Lionel Messi leading the charge, the world champions are eager to regain their footing and secure a crucial three points to maintain their top position in the standings.

The pressure is on for Argentina as they look to recover and strengthen their campaign in the road to qualification. Standing in their way is a determined Venezuela squad that sees this as a historic opportunity. With 10 points from eight matches, the Venezuelans are eyeing their first-ever World Cup appearance. To keep that dream alive, they need to continue collecting points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Venezuela vs Argentina: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (October 11)

Bangladesh: 5:00 AM (October 11)

Canada: 5:00 PM

France: 11:00 PM

Germany: 11:00 PM

India: 2:30 AM (October 11)

Indonesia: 5:00 AM (October 11)

Ireland: 10:00 PM

Italy: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 5:00 AM (October 11)

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 11:00 PM

Nigeria: 10:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 11:00 PM

Spain: 11:00 PM

UAE: 1:00 AM (October 11)

UK: 10:00 PM

USA: 5:00 PM (ET)

Venezuela: 5:00 PM (ET)

Yeferson Soteldo of Venezuela – IMAGO / BSR Agency

Venezuela vs Argentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

France: DAZN France

India: FanCode

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Bet365

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3, Movistar Champions League, Movistar Plus+

United Arab Emirates: Shahid

USA: Fanatiz USA

Venezuela: Televen, Venevision, TVes