Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb has big answer for Jerry Jones after new contract offer by Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb had a surprising answer for Jerry Jones after new contract offer from Dallas Cowboys.

CeeDee Lamb wide receiver of the Dallas Cowboys
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesCeeDee Lamb wide receiver of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

CeeDee Lamb is trying to become the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history. The big problem is that Jerry Jones also has to deliver a massive paycheck to Dak Prescott.

As a consequence, negotiations have stalled and Lamb made a first move to put pressure on the team’s front office by not reporting to training camp. However, Jones doesn’t seem to be in a rush.

If the Dallas Cowboys want to win the Super Bowl, they have to keep their core group of stars in the near future. Although in practical terms Prescott, Lamb and Micah Parsons are locked for the 2024 season, all those players wish to see the money.

Will the Dallas Cowboys give CeeDee Lamb a contract extension?

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, the Dallas Cowboys made a new offer to CeeDee Lamb. It’s a big contract of approximately $33 million per year in order to convince the wide receiver.

Nevertheless, as Garafolo explained, that’s not a benchmark which satisfies Lamb. He wants to be the top paid player at his position. In this scenario, the number has to be of at least $35 million per year considering Justin Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Final answer.

NFL News: Dak Prescott reveals the reason why Dallas Cowboys won\&#039;t give him contract extension

see also

NFL News: Dak Prescott reveals the reason why Dallas Cowboys won"t give him contract extension

“You saw reports that the Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb met to try to solve this thing a couple of days ago. It did not happen (new contract signed). My understanding is the offer is around $33 million and for Lamb that’s not good enough. The top of the market is $35 million with Justin Jefferson. So, he wants that to come up and the structure needs to be worked on as well. Cash flow and guarantees.”

Advertisement

Will CeeDee Lamb become a free agent?

No. CeeDee Lamb is under contract for the 2024 season as part of the final year of his rookie deal. Then, in 2025, the Dallas Cowboys have the option of using a franchise tag on the wide receiver. That’s a big reason why Jerry Jones isn’t pressured.

Jerry Jones sends massive warning to CeeDee Lamb about new contract with Dallas Cowboys

see also

Jerry Jones sends massive warning to CeeDee Lamb about new contract with Dallas Cowboys

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Like Lionel Messi: Al-Hilal’s captain gesture after beating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr
Soccer

Like Lionel Messi: Al-Hilal’s captain gesture after beating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr

Where to watch Club America vs Colorado Rapids live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Club America vs Colorado Rapids live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

Where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Preseason Game
NFL

Where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Preseason Game

Stephen Curry made a former NBA superstar change his opinion after brutal Hall of Famer answer
NBA

Stephen Curry made a former NBA superstar change his opinion after brutal Hall of Famer answer

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions