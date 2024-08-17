CeeDee Lamb is trying to become the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history. The big problem is that Jerry Jones also has to deliver a massive paycheck to Dak Prescott.

As a consequence, negotiations have stalled and Lamb made a first move to put pressure on the team’s front office by not reporting to training camp. However, Jones doesn’t seem to be in a rush.

If the Dallas Cowboys want to win the Super Bowl, they have to keep their core group of stars in the near future. Although in practical terms Prescott, Lamb and Micah Parsons are locked for the 2024 season, all those players wish to see the money.

Will the Dallas Cowboys give CeeDee Lamb a contract extension?

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, the Dallas Cowboys made a new offer to CeeDee Lamb. It’s a big contract of approximately $33 million per year in order to convince the wide receiver.

Nevertheless, as Garafolo explained, that’s not a benchmark which satisfies Lamb. He wants to be the top paid player at his position. In this scenario, the number has to be of at least $35 million per year considering Justin Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Final answer.

see also NFL News: Dak Prescott reveals the reason why Dallas Cowboys won"t give him contract extension

“You saw reports that the Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb met to try to solve this thing a couple of days ago. It did not happen (new contract signed). My understanding is the offer is around $33 million and for Lamb that’s not good enough. The top of the market is $35 million with Justin Jefferson. So, he wants that to come up and the structure needs to be worked on as well. Cash flow and guarantees.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will CeeDee Lamb become a free agent?

No. CeeDee Lamb is under contract for the 2024 season as part of the final year of his rookie deal. Then, in 2025, the Dallas Cowboys have the option of using a franchise tag on the wide receiver. That’s a big reason why Jerry Jones isn’t pressured.