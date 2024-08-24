Jerry Jones and CeeDee Lamb could reach an agreement soon about contract extension with Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones is running out of time to finish the controversy with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. With only two weeks remaining before the start of a new season, the owner has to increase the pace in both negotiations.

Prescott seems more willing to wait and become and unrestricted free agent in 2025. On the other side, Lamb is in a hurry as other wide receivers are getting huge paychecks in the NFL.

If the Dallas Cowboys want to make a Super Bowl run, two stars without a new deal could produce a lot of trouble and uncertainty inside the locker room. Jones might be ready to prevent that.

Will CeeDee Lamb become a free agent?

It’s important to emphasize that CeeDee Lamb has much less leverage than Dak Prescott. The wide receiver is entering the final year of his contract and Jerry Jones could put a franchise tag on him to keep him in 2025.

That’s why the tools to pressure Jones have been missing training camp or hinting a possible desire to be traded. For example, that controversial photo on social media with Hollywood Brown who is currently playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

see also NFL News: Dak Prescott reveals the reason why Dallas Cowboys won"t give him contract extension

Will the Dallas Cowboys give CeeDee Lamb a contract extension?

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys could reach an agreement very soon as long as Jerry Jones fulfills one key request. Lamb has to be the highest wide receiver in NFL history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys are still trying to get this thing across the goal line. My understanding is that there’s expected to be communication this weekend between the Cowboys and Lamb’s agent. Lamb has made it clear that what they’re looking for is a contract that rivals what Justin Jefferson has received. They’re not there just yet. It’s not just about the average per year. It’s about the guarantees, the structure and the cash flow.”

see also Dak Prescott threatens to leave Dallas Cowboys in the near future

Justin Jefferson got a four-year, $140 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. So, the scenario is clear for Jerry Jones. At least $35 million per year or Lamb won’t sign.