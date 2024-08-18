Jerry Jones had a very intriguing answer for CeeDee Lamb after the wide receiver rejected a new contract offer from Dallas Cowboys.

CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott are putting all the pressure on Jerry Jones. In the current biggest story in the NFL, the controversial owner has decided to bring a lot of uncertainty to the franchise.

Instead of delivering contract extensions earlier for his core group of stars, Jones seems to be convinced that the path to follow is let the 2024 season play out. Then, depending on the results, finally choose who gets the money first.

However, that could be a huge problem in the near future for the Dallas Cowboys. The complicated negotiations have emerged as a distraction before the start of another long awaited Super Bowl run. If your top players are unhappy, the risk might be too high.

Will CeeDee Lamb become a free agent?

CeeDee Lamb won’t become a free agent soon with the Dallas Cowboys. The star is entering the final year of his contract and, in 2025, Jerry Jones can put a franchise tag on him.

Nevertheless, as the market has been very active in the last few weeks, talks are still ongoing to extend the deal and Lamb already turned down the latest offer from Jones. It was a contract of $33 million per year to stay with the Dallas Cowboys. However, the wide receiver rejected the proposal as he wants to be the top paid player at the position.

The benchmark is Justin Jefferson who just got a four-year, $140 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Even after another standoff by Lamb, Jerry Jones had an answer for the star player in an interview with 105.3 The Fan before the preseason game against the Raiders.

“You never know. You have to get together and you have to get together on a number. I don’t know a number and he doesn’t know a number. We have to get that done. We are having the same kind of talks that we’ve been having. I’m not worried about a target date for the contract. I’m not worried about his shape. I’m glad he’s not out here risking some injury.”

Will the Dallas Cowboys give CeeDee Lamb a contract extension?

Jerry Jones is willing to give CeeDee Lamb a contract extension, but, at the moment, the owner doesn’t seem convinced to do it topping Justin Jefferson’s deal.

As a consequence, Lamb won’t sign any proposal under $35 million per year and the conflict could go on even during the 2024 season. It’s important to remember that Jerry Jones also has to pay Dak Prescott with huge implications for the salary cap.

