NFL News: DeAndre Hopkins gets emotional after first win with Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes

DeAndre Hopkins couldn’t hold back his emotions following his first win with the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL, where he teamed up with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Have you ever dreamed of working for one of the world’s top organizations while doing what you love? For DeAndre Hopkins, that dream is now a reality. The veteran wide receiver celebrated his first home win in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs in a thrilling 30-24 overtime victory against the Buccaneers, with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes by his side.

With an impressive 8-0 record, the Chiefs are off to a superb start this NFL season, leading the standings and showcasing standout performances from their players. Hopkins, a recent addition to the team, was integral in his first home-game win, completing 8 receptions for 86 yards, including 2 touchdowns. He was targeted 9 times, contributing to 7 first downs and proving his value on the field.

After the game, Hopkins spoke to ESPN’s Laura Rutledge about achieving his dream: “Honestly, words can’t describe the feeling. It’s a dream come true to get my first win at our stadium with a team like this. I’m here to keep building,” he shared, clearly moved by the experience.

Hopkins on adapting to the Chiefs

Beyond the emotion of his first win, Hopkins discussed how the Chiefs’ coaching staff and his teammates have helped him quickly integrate into the game plan. “The way the coaches prepare me day in and day out, it’s not just me – it’s everyone here. I come early, leave late, and it’s all about putting in the work to be successful,” Hopkins explained.

DeAndre Hopkins #8 and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their touchdown connection against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hopkins also shared his excitement about playing alongside Mahomes, an experience he had long anticipated. “I manifested this; I saw this day coming. My mom and I knew this day would come, and now I’m just enjoying the moment.”

Hopkins’ celebration: A nod to Tennessee

Following his first touchdown at home with the Chiefs in the NFL, Hopkins paid tribute to his former team, the Titans, with a celebration that drew comparisons to a scene from a popular film. Lifting his arms in a dance-like ritual, he honored his time in Tennessee.

He later reacted to the comparisons on social media, writing on X, “It was a shoutout to Tennessee. If you know me, you know it’s all love for Nashville. Ran and his crew are like family to me. Without them, I wouldn’t be here.”