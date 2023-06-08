The San Francisco 49ers had a rough 2022 campaign. Despite being a very competitive squad, on and off-the-field problems kept them away from their main objective. Deebo Samuel, star wide receiver, is aware of it and has made a fearless promise to the team’s fans to avoid any type of disappointment in the 2023 season.

The 2022 campaign was not what the 49ers expected it to be. Prior the kickoff, San Francisco was seen as one of the top contenders to win the Super Bowl LVII. However, injuries kept them away from competing and they were eliminated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

Fortunately for them, it seems like the upcoming season could be different. They have recovered key pieces such as Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. The 49ers have a lot of talent, and Deebo Samuel knows he must live up to the expectations in order to succeed this year.

Deebo Samuel’s fearless promise to all 49ers fans

The 49ers are once again one of the favorite teams to win the Super Bowl this year. The NFC West squad has recovered its starting quarterback, Trey Lance, and it seems like Deebo Samuel will finally focus on football and not any off-the-field matters.

Last year, Deebo Samuel missed the San Francisco 49ers minicamp due to a lengthy contract negotiation. However, the wide receiver is ready to leave that problem behind and work to help the team succeed this year.

“Just going through the tape, it was, ‘Look how sluggish and, like, how bad you look on tape,'” Samuel said, per The Athletic’s Matt Barrows. “Like I said, what happened last offseason kind of played a big role in that. I’ll never put nothing on tape like that again.”

Samuel didn’t have a great 2022 campaign. He couldn’t play the last four games of the regular season and the Playoffs due to multiple injuries, but now it seems like he’s ready to gear up and be Trey Lance’s best friend on the field.