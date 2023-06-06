Trey Lance has to prove everybody he’s the best option for the San Francisco 49ers. Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the quarterback addressed his trade rumors, and he’s confident that he will stay with the NFC West squad this year.

Injuries have been a huge problem for Trey Lance. He has struggled to stay healthy since his arrival in 2021, and the 49ers have not been able to see him perform as they would have wanted to.

In Week 2 of the 2022 NFL campaign, Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury. There have been rumors going on about the possibility of the 49ers trading him, but the former 3rd-overall pick doesn’t see himself outside the Bay in a near future.

Trey Lance gets real on his continuity with the 49ers

Trey Lance’s two-year tenure in the NFL has been rough. The quarterback has not been able to stay healthy enough to play an entire season, and his backups have taken advantage of his absence to prove they could fight for the starter role.

Last year, with Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo out due to injuries, Brock Purdy took control of the offense. The 2022 Mr. Irrelevant did a remarkable job, so now everybody is wondering if the 49ers should trade Lance and stick to him.

Now, the former North Dakota State quarterback has addressed those rumors. Lance wants to continue with the 49ers, and he is confident that he will stay at San Francisco this year to prove what he’s really capable of.

“I knew where I wanted to be,” Lance said, per The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead. “I just want an opportunity to compete. I love it here. I love the coaching staff. I love working with (QBs coach Brian) Griese and (assistant) Klay (Kubiak) and now Klint (Kubiak) as well. Love the quarterback room, love the guys in the locker room. No doubt for me, this is absolutely where I want to be.”

According to reports, Brock Purdy’s rehab from elbow surgery is progressing better than expected, so he should be able to compete with Trey Lance and Sam Darnold to be the starting quarterback in Week 1.