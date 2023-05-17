Christian McCaffrey is one of the main reasons why the San Francisco 49ers are favorites to win the NFC next season. Though it’s gonna be a tough battle with the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts, they know injuries were crucial to derail their hopes last year.

The 49ers reached the playoffs with an impressive ten-game winning streak and they just looked unstoppable. In the Divisional Round, San Francisco dispatched the Cowboys, but, one step away from the Super Bowl, Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson got injured at Philadelphia.

Even after that ending, Christian McCaffrey is full of hope towards the 2023 NFL season. In fact, the running back had very strong words for his former team: the Carolina Panthers. Continue reading to find out the details of an incredible statement.

Christian McCaffrey’s strong message for Carolina Panthers

During a Dwight Clark Legacy Series event, Christian McCafrrey admitted it was a shocking episode the moment he knew the trade to the 49ers was approved. However, in retrospective, everything worked out for good.

“I was obviously fired up. There’s a lot of emotions. At the time, it was bittersweet. I was pissed off. I felt like they don’t want me anymore. I was a captain on that team. I’ve been there for five years and played some good football. In hindsight, I firmly believe it’s the best thing that ever happened to me.”

The running back was really angry at first, but, when he looked the championship caliber roster at San Francisco, everything changed. “I was hungry to play. Then I stepped in the huddle and you got Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Trent Williams…guys all over the place who can play. I thought, this team could be really something.”

Furthermore, McCaffrey firmly believes the 49ers are a candidate to win the Super Bowl, but only if they work together as a team. “No one is anybody without their teammates in this game. That’s what makes it so special. That’s why people watch and that’s exactly why we love to play it.”