NFL News: Demeco Ryans makes something clear to Texans players after 34-10 win over Cowboys

The Houston Texans celebrated a road victory against the Dallas Cowboys, but head coach Demeco Ryans made sure to deliver a key message to his players in the aftermath of the game.

The Houston Texans and head coach Demeco Ryans are riding high after a dominant Week 12 win, crushing the struggling Dallas Cowboys 34-10 at AT&T Stadium. Despite the victory, Ryans used the postgame conference to emphasize an important point to his players.

Ryans praised the team’s performance but stressed the need to maintain that same level of intensity moving forward. “If we finish the way we finished in the second half; hold a team out of the end zone and we’re able to put more points on the board, we can play with anybody,” Ryans stated.

The Texans snapped a two-game losing streak, Ryans credited the offensive line for their impact, saying, “The run game starts with our offensive line. I challenged them to play fast, play aggressive. Thought they did a really nice job.” He praised Joe Mixon’s performance: “When he’s on, he’s a force for us. Over 100 yards, 3 TDs—I really liked the way we kept churning it in the run game.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heading into Week 13, the Texans sit atop the AFC South with a 7-4 record after winning over Cowboys, holding a solid lead over the second-place Indianapolis Colts, who are 5-6. The Texans will return home next week to face the Tennessee Titans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

C.J. Stroud Backs Ryans’ Vision

Quarterback C.J. Stroud echoed Demeco Ryans’ sentiments, reinforcing the team’s confidence: “We know we can play with everybody.” Stroud also highlighted Ryans’ faith in the Texans’ aggressiveness on fourth-down plays as a testament to the trust between coach and quarterback.

Advertisement

Stroud’s comments during the postgame conference included a lighthearted moment as he acknowledged the importance of the team’s linemen. “Them boys are the heartbeat of our team. O-Line and D-Line are the reason why we win and lose…excuse me, not why we lose. They are the reason why we win. Take that off the record. (laughs). Slip up. They are the reason why we win.”