NFL News: Derek Carr makes something clear after the Saints' big win vs Dak Prescott's Cowboys

The New Orleans Saints‘ great start to the season was confirmed with an important 44-16 win over Dak Prescott’s Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL. One of the protagonists of the victory was quarterback Derek Carr, who made strong statements about the team’s current situation.

A 2-0 start with 91 cumulative points is something that resonates loudly with the rest of the league. It’s even the most in the first two games of a season since the 2009 Saints scored 93 points. It’s a dream for the team led on the field by Carr.

“You see the stats, you see the numbers out there for the whole offense, and it’s cool,” reacted Carr, who continues to sentence with a surprising sentence. “At the same time, it doesn’t mean anything this week,” the Saints quarterback explained.

Despite his emotional grounding in his views of the current campaign, Carr was appreciative of the high-scoring victory over Dak Prescott‘s Dallas Cowboys. “It’s hard to score that many times in this league,” said the Saints quarterback. At the end of the day, a big win against the NFL’s most valuable player is something worth noting.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys and Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints talk after the game at AT&T Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

The level of Derek Carr in the beginning of the 2024 NFL

In the first game of the 2024 NFL, the New Orleans Saints defeated the Carolina Panthers 47-10. In that resounding victory, Derek Carr completed 19 of 23 passes attempted for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns.

In the Week 2 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the quarterback completed 11 of 16 attempts for 243 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. In total, the balance for Carr is 30 passes, achieving 76.92% of effectiveness.

What’s next for the Derek Carr’s New Orleans Saints?

Carr’s Saints will face new challenges as they look to extend their early-season winning streak and remain the NFC South’s top team.

Week 3: New Orleans Saints vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 4: New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons

Week 5: New Orleans Saints vs Kansas City Chiefs

Week 6: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

