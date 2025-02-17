Trending topics:
nba

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo weighs in on the next father-son duo in the NBA

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo shared his thoughts on who might be the next father-son duo in the NBA. However, he made a particular claim that caught attention.

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates a win while holding the All Star Game trophy after the 2023 NBA All Star Game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on February 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
© Alex Goodlett/Getty Images Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates a win while holding the All Star Game trophy after the 2023 NBA All Star Game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on February 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Milwaukee Bucks remain one of the most consistent teams in the NBA. They currently hold fifth place in the Eastern Conference and have been on direct playoff spots for several weeks. Despite his injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the team’s most important offensive player this season. At an NBA All-Star game, Giannis Antetokounmpo shared his thoughts on which father-son duo could be the next to play together in the NBA.

“I hope because I like to speak things into existence. I hope I’m the next [one]. But, man. My son, my oldest son, is five… I don’t know if I got that in me, man. In 13 more years, I’ll be like 25 seasons. Hey, you never know,” stated Giannis Antetokounmpo on a video for NBA on Instagram.

Giannis Antetokounmpo does not rule out the possibility of being part of the NBA’s next father-son duo. However, he believes it is highly unlikely since he would have to wait many years for his son to reach the league.

Advertisement

Despite a recent calf injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo is having the best statistical season of his career. He is averaging 31.8 points per game, his highest scoring mark ever. Additionally, he is matching his second-best career assist average with 5.9 per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo remains crucial to the Bucks’ success this season. His presence on the court provides both offensive firepower and strong defensive contributions. He is averaging 9.9 defensive rebounds, proving his importance in maintaining the team’s balance.

NBA News: Bucks’ Damian Lillard addresses team struggles amid key absence

see also

NBA News: Bucks’ Damian Lillard addresses team struggles amid key absence

Giannis Antetokounmpo suggests bold changes for the NBA All-Star Game

Although the NBA All-Star Game format changed this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly suggested additional modifications. According to Arash Markazi of Sporting Tribune, Giannis proposed two major changes. First, he suggested creating a matchup between Team USA and Team World. Second, he recommended alternating the host city between the USA and other countries.

Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly believes these changes would increase game intensity and make players more invested. Many fans think these adjustments could revolutionize how NBA All-Star Games are viewed worldwide.

daniel villar pardo
Daniel Villar Pardo

ALSO READ

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum suggests key change for the NBA All-Star Game
NBA

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum suggests key change for the NBA All-Star Game

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki picks the greatest player of all time and it’s not a member of the ‘Big Three’
Tennis

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki picks the greatest player of all time and it’s not a member of the ‘Big Three’

Team Finland HC Antti Pennanen reveals his prediction for title game between Canada and USA
NHL

Team Finland HC Antti Pennanen reveals his prediction for title game between Canada and USA

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have a very different opinion than Trae Young about the All-Star
NBA

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have a very different opinion than Trae Young about the All-Star

Better Collective Logo