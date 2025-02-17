Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo weighs in on the next father-son duo in the NBA

The Milwaukee Bucks remain one of the most consistent teams in the NBA. They currently hold fifth place in the Eastern Conference and have been on direct playoff spots for several weeks. Despite his injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the team’s most important offensive player this season. At an NBA All-Star game, Giannis Antetokounmpo shared his thoughts on which father-son duo could be the next to play together in the NBA.

“I hope because I like to speak things into existence. I hope I’m the next [one]. But, man. My son, my oldest son, is five… I don’t know if I got that in me, man. In 13 more years, I’ll be like 25 seasons. Hey, you never know,” stated Giannis Antetokounmpo on a video for NBA on Instagram.

Giannis Antetokounmpo does not rule out the possibility of being part of the NBA’s next father-son duo. However, he believes it is highly unlikely since he would have to wait many years for his son to reach the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite a recent calf injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo is having the best statistical season of his career. He is averaging 31.8 points per game, his highest scoring mark ever. Additionally, he is matching his second-best career assist average with 5.9 per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo remains crucial to the Bucks’ success this season. His presence on the court provides both offensive firepower and strong defensive contributions. He is averaging 9.9 defensive rebounds, proving his importance in maintaining the team’s balance.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Bucks’ Damian Lillard addresses team struggles amid key absence

Giannis Antetokounmpo suggests bold changes for the NBA All-Star Game

Although the NBA All-Star Game format changed this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly suggested additional modifications. According to Arash Markazi of Sporting Tribune, Giannis proposed two major changes. First, he suggested creating a matchup between Team USA and Team World. Second, he recommended alternating the host city between the USA and other countries.

Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly believes these changes would increase game intensity and make players more invested. Many fans think these adjustments could revolutionize how NBA All-Star Games are viewed worldwide.