Last year, Derek Carr exited the Las Vegas Raiders in a very surprising move. Now, the quarterback has admitted that he wanted to stay in the AFC, but not with the Black and Silver team.

In the 2014 NFL Draft, the Raiders, while still playing in Oakland, decided to add a quarterback in the 2nd round. With the 36th pick, the AFC West club found Derek Carr, who was one of the best at his position in that class.

Even though his rookie season was not the best, Carr significantly improved in the following years. Unfortunately, his tenure came to an end in 2023, when the Raiders released him in a shocking move last offseason.

Derek Carr unveils the AFC team he nearly joined after the Raiders

After leaving the Las Vegas Raiders, Derek Carr had the opportunity to sign with whichever team he wanted. He had several offers on the table, but he ultimately decided to join the New Orleans Saints.

The quarterback had permission from the Raiders to seek a trade. However, teams knew that Carr was going to be released regardless, so they waited for him to become a free agent to avoid paying for his services.

Prior to his release, Carr met with several teams that were interested in him. While he decided to join the New Orleans Saints, he nearly signed with an AFC team in need of an experienced quarterback: the New York Jets.

According to the former Fresno State player, the Jets were very interested in adding him. However, as Aaron Rodgers became available, the AFC East club preferred Rodgers over Carr.

“I could’ve [signed with New York],” Carr said, via NFL.com. “It just wasn’t the right time for me. There was still like four or five teams I had to hear from.

“I remember sitting there with (Jets head coach Robert Saleh) and he’s like, ‘Look, man, we’d love to have you. It’s up to you.’“

Reports suggest that Derek Carr’s salary expectations were too high, prompting the Jets to allocate those funds to Aaron Rodgers instead. Unfortunately, Rodgers got injured in his first season, and New York fell short of becoming the competitive team it had envisioned.

What is Derek Carr’s contract with the New Orleans Saints?

Back in March 2023, the Raiders parted ways with Derek Carr, allowing him to test free agency. Carr sought a lucrative contract, and the New Orleans Saints offered him just that.

Derek Carr signed a 4-year, $150 million deal with the Saints, including $100 million in guaranteed money. By the end of his contract, the quarterback will be 35 years old.