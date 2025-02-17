Team Finland had a slow start but gradually built momentum during the Four Nations Face-Off. After a disastrous debut against Team USA, the Finns bounced back with an overtime win over Sweden, only to suffer a bizarre loss to Canada. In that game, they found themselves down 4-0 with less than 7 minutes left but somehow managed to pull within one before ultimately allowing a game-sealing empty-net goal, sending the Finns back to their NHL routine.

With the regulation win, Canada punched its ticket to the Championship Game, where they’ll meet the USA, again. This time it will be in a winner-takes-all matchup. On Feb. 20 at TD Garden in Boston, the two heated rivals will feature in one of the most hyped up hockey games in recent history.

As the Finnish side experienced first-hand, both Canada and USA have enough firepower to blowout their opponents, and completely take over any game. However, Finland found much more success against the Canadians, exploiting their weakest point: goaltending.

As Finland exits the competition, head coach Antti Pennanen made a bold prediction about the upcoming title game between the Americans and Canadians.

Jack Hughes #86 of Team USA skates the puck during the third period against Team Canada in the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 15, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

“Maybe it’s the USA,” Antti Pennanen stated with a smirk on his face, when asked about the key to victory in the 4 Nations title game. “It’s hard to say, both are really good teams, very cultured teams with good players.”

Sam Bennett gets his wish granted

After a high-voltage clash on Saturday night, Team Canada’s locker room was filled with anger, turned into an unstoppable desire for redemption over their neighbors below the 49th parallel.

Sam Bennett, who took part in a vicious fight with USA’s Brady Tkachuk, didn’t hide his frustration after the loss, wishing for another shot at the Americans.

“We want them again,” Bennett had stated, per Maple Leafs Daily. “In this tournament, all we’ve got to do is win another game and we get them again.”

Sam Bennett #9 of Team Canada warms up prior to a game against Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at the Bell Centre on February 15, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

For all the marbles

Team Canada did just that, though they had to sweat it out against Finland. But at the end of the day, their mission is only half complete. Canada has their date with the United States at TD Garden at 8 p.m., and this time, they’re determined to come out on top.

“We feel like we can beat those guys. We plan on playing a little better Thursday,” Nathan MacKinnon bluntly admitted after Canada’s 5-3 victory over Finland.